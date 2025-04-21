CPC bloc’ll Continue To Support Tinubu’s Administration, Datti Tells Malami

Share

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North West, Garba Datti Muhammad, has asked the immediate past Minister of Justice and AttorneyGeneral of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to desist from castigating and deriding leaders of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) — one of the legacy parties that formed the ruling APC.

Datti, who is also Chairman, Board of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), said the CPC bloc in the APC remains dedicated, committed and steadfast to the government of President Bola Tinubu, noting that they would continue to support the President just as former president, Muhammadu Buhari, stated.

Following the recent defection of a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai — a CPC member — from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), there were insinuations that some key members of the defunct CPC bloc within the ruling party would follow suit.

However, former president, Buhari, who was the CPC leader, had since distanced himself from el-Rufai’s defection and restated his commitment to the APC, declaring support for President Tinubu’s administration.

Furthermore, some key figures from the CPC bloc within the APC had last week declared that their bloc do not have any plans to abandon the APC. They also declared their unalloyed support to the APC-led government under the able leadership of President Tinubu.

The CPC bloc included a former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura; a former speaker of the House of Reps and ex-governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari; Buhari’s minister of education, Adamu Adamu; a former member of the House of Reps, Faruk Aliyu, among others.

