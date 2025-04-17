Share

The close ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Farouk Aliyu, on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting that members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) are planning to exit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph recalls that the APC was formed in 2013 through a historic merger involving Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Bola Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The coalition later propelled Buhari to victory in the 2015 presidential election, ending the 16-year rule of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today , Aliyu who described himself as a member of Buhari’s inner circle firmly refuted the speculation, insisting that the CPC bloc remains firmly committed to the APC.

The former House of Representatives Minority Leader said, “It’s not true; there is nothing like members of the defunct CPC wanting to leave the APC,” he said. “Our certificate — the certificate of CPC — was part of what formed the APC. So how can we leave? To go where? This is our party.”

Aliyu also addressed the recent political tensions surrounding former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, dismissing claims that former President Buhari had endorsed El-Rufai’s reported discontent or possible defection from the APC following his exclusion from President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

“Former Governor El-Rufai should not attempt to bring down the roof simply because he did not get a ministerial appointment,” Aliyu said, adding that Buhari remains loyal to the party and has not sanctioned any move to destabilize it.

He emphasized the importance of internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging the APC leadership to intensify efforts to engage all political blocs and interest groups — both within the party and beyond.

“Politics is about engagement. Politics is about the interests of groups, people, and so on. That is what we are saying: engage more, not only with people from the defunct CPC, but even from the PDP. So that in 2027, there will be less competition,” he advised.

Aliyu also responded to the growing opposition alliances being formed under former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, warning that the APC would not “sit by and allow” the coalition to take over government.

“They are strange bedfellows,” he remarked, expressing confidence that the eventual choice of a presidential candidate would expose and weaken the opposition alliance.

