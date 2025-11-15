CPC And Nigeria’s Troubling Status

The United States recently redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) following serious allegations of violations of human rights, particularly religious freedom, in Africa’s most populous country. ONWUKA NZESHI reports.

On October 31st 2025, President Donald Trump of the United States of America redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) due to the alleged severe violations of religious freedom, particularly targeting Christians.

The redesignation is based on the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998, which identifies countries with particularly severe violations of religious freedom. Trump, who made the declaration via a post on his Truth Social Media handle, said the action became necessary given the fact that thousands of Christians were being killed by radical Islamists operating in Nigeria.

This move reflects concerns by the US government over Nigeria’s handling of religious violence. In the eyes of the US government, Nigeria’s efforts to address terrorism and insecurity were at best cosmetic. It has been alleged that while the Nigerian security forces claim to be doing so much to stem the tide of terrorism, they have deliberately ignored the systematic genocide against the Christian community in the Middle Belt region of the country.

Flashback

President Donald Trump had in 2020, during his first term in office, designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing concerns over religious freedom violations, particularly the killing of Christians by radical Islamists.

However, his successor, President Joe Biden, removed Nigeria from the list in 2021. In reversing the earlier decision, the Biden administration claimed that Nigeria had at that time made some progress in addressing religious freedom concerns.

However, the decision was met with criticism from US lawmakers, Christian advocacy groups, and human rights organizations, who argued that the situation in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari hadn’t improved significantly. Now Trump has again seen the need to put Nigeria back on that ignoble list. In addition, Trump has threatened to take military action against the radical Islamist groups, if the Nigerian government fails to rise to the occasion. Unknown to many Nigerians, the processes leading to this latest action have been on for a long time. In recent months, the issue of alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria has been discussed by the US Senate and Congress. Senator Ted Cruz had sponsored a bill on it and there were strong indications that Nigeria could face severe sanctions given the volume of evidence before the US lawmakers. The US lawmakers, after listening to the testimonies of survivors and agreed that the pattern of ma’s murder of men, women and children had risen to the level of genocide.

Damning report

On October 14, 2025, a team of investigators from the United States unveiled a damning report on Nigeria. The report gave a vivid account and analysis of facts, findings, and firsthand documentation of claims of widespread violence, displacement, and atrocity crimes in Nigeria, primarily directed against Christian populations in the North and Middle Belt of the country.

The team, led by former US. Ambassador Lewis Lucke (rtd) and former Mayor of Blanco, Texas, Mike Arnold, disclosed that over 4,000, 000 Nigerians, mostly Christians are currently displaced having been driven from their ancestral homes by deliberate political engineering and radical conquest.

In the report released in Abuja, the investigators said it arrived at its submission following the findings of its field officers who have been working in Nigeria for the past five years.

The field officers, according to the report, conducted relentless on-ground research across multiple states, interviewed survivors and community leaders as well as operated schools in two IDP camps for both Christians and Muslims.

A former Mayor of Blanco, Texas, Mike Arnold, who presented the report to a select circle of journalists said that in the various incidents of violent attacks in Nigeria, there is a “consistent pattern of targeted destruction” across the North and Middle Belt regions of the country.

“We documented Churches destroyed, Mosques left untouched, Christian homes torched, jihadists resettled on captured land with Authorities denying or excusing the attacks. This pattern, we assert, demonstrates a campaign of extermination against Christian populations,” he said.

According to Arnold, the violence in Nigeria is driven by radical Islamic conquest, supported by foreign fighters; blood mineral extraction and political realignment which which has necessitated the displacement of the indigenous Christian communities to alter electoral demographics and control territory.

He said that the classification of the perennial violence in Nigeria as “farmer–herder clashes” was a misleading doublespeak, masking jihadist conquest. “While global attention focuses on Boko Haram and ISWAP, the majority of killings are now carried out by radicalised Fulani ethnic militias operating under political protection.

Efforts by officials and some media outlets to label massacres as “conflicts,” or survivors as “vagrants,” are deliberate cover-ups.

To play semantic games while people die is beyond obscene,” Arnold said. The report traced the current spate of violence in Nigeria back to 2015 when the US government supported a regime change in Nigeria, stressing that the change brought to power a regime that appeared favourably disposed to tolerating the excesses of radical jihadist elements.

“In 2010, Nigeria was a beacon of rising prosperity and religious tolerance, often cited as the only country where radical Islam was being pushed back. Attacks were rare and sparked national outrage. Recognised IDPs were effectively zero.

That peace was shattered in 2014, and the crisis worsened after 2015. “What Changed? A Deliberate Crisis. Foreign meddling, including U.S. involvement, played a pivotal role in the 2015 election, enabling regime change that emboldened actors who ignored or enabled extremist violence.

Radical jihadist elements, fueled by foreign fighters from Libya and the Sahel post-Arab Spring, flooded into Nigeria, amplifying Boko Haram and ISWAP,” Arnold said.

Nigeria’s response

As soon as this report was unveiled, the Federal Government of Nigeria saw the danger ahead and began to find ways of putting out the fire before it spreads further. The Office of the National Security Adviser was well aware of the report and could have prevented it from being made public but the US team of investigators were not ready to play ball.

The Presidency put up a rebuttal, dismissing the report as the figment of imagination of its authors. On its own path the National Assembly took up the genocide allegation as a matter of urgent public importance. The resolve to send a delegation to the United States to meet with their counterparts and explain to them the official position of the country.

The plan to embark on a tour to the US and probably recruit some lobbyists to reach out to the US lawmakers was still on when Trump made his declaration, redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

Interestingly, the declaration appears to have sent jitters down the spine of the government of Nigeria. In the last one week, the government appears to have been in panic mode. The Presidency and its media handlers have been running from pillar to post explaining their position. They have rejected the genocide allegation and have tried to show how much efforts the government and the security agencies have been making to secure lives and property of all Nigerians. In fact, the government has reported significant progress in tackling terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Nigerian security forces have neutralised over 13,500 terrorists and arrested 17,000 suspects. The security forces, Irish said, have also rescued more than 11,200 hostages, including women and children. Similarly, the government claims that 125 terrorism suspects have been convicted, with hundreds more under prosecution while over 20 gun-running networks have been dismantled and 5,000 military-grade rifles destroyed. Idris has attributed the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern to a misunderstanding of Nigeria’s complex security challenges, which affect both Christians and Muslims. He emphasised the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and protecting citizens’ rights and freedom. The Federal Government of Nigeria is of the opinion that redesignation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the US is not necessarily evidence of its failure in tackling terrorism and banditry but based on misinformation and faulty data. In government circles, there are insinuations that some opposition figures, particularly those who lost the last general election, were behind the genocide saga. Out there on the streets, the situation is complex, and opinions are divided. While some argue that the redesignation is a reflection of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis, others see it as an unfair label created by the opposition in order to pull President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC) down.

The implications

The implications of Nigeria being designated as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) by the US are significant and it comes with some potential consequences. The designation may lead to strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the US, potentially affecting cooperation on security, trade, and other issues. In fact, Nigeria may face economic sanctions, restrictions on aid, or reduced investment from the US and other countries.

It could also impact Nigeria’s ability to access US military aid and cooperation, potentially weakening its fight against terrorism and insecurity. Perhaps, more worrisome is the fact that the designation may damage Nigeria’s international reputation, making it harder to attract foreign investment and tourism.

The designation could lead to increased domestic pressure on the Nigerian government to address issues of religious freedom and insecurity. However, some experts argue that the designation could also be an opportunity for Nigeria to address the many underlying issues in the polity and implement reforms to improve religious freedom and security. On the more positive side, the current situation could be a window of opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation with the US through constructive engagement based on mutual trust.

Bottom line

In spite of all it claims to have done, the Federal Government of Nigeria has been criticised for not doing enough to address the issue of Fulani militias invading Christian communities in Plateau, Benue, and Southern Kaduna. According to various reports, the government has been accused of tolerating attacks or failing to respond to violent actions by non-state actors on Christians in the country.

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized his administration’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms, and has taken steps to address the security challenges in the region. However, some argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the conflict, including issues related to land ownership, resource allocation, and ethnic tensions.

The Nigerian government has also faced criticism for its response to the US designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” due to religious freedom violations. While the government has continued to deny the allegations, some experts are of the opinion that it was high time the Tinubu administration told itself the truth that everyone knows and seek for the help of the US in fighting terrorism in Nigeria.