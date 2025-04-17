CPC: Al-Makura, Bulama, Masari, 20 Others Pledge Loyalty To APC, Tinubu

Share

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko AlMakura, former Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari and 21 others have pledged their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

The 23 persons were members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) that were part of the legacy parties that formed the APC.

Recently it was reported that some members of CPC met and decried marginalisation in the government of President Tinubu and the APC leadership.

It was also alleged that the CPC members in APC were planning to pull out of APC if their grievances were not addressed. But reacting yesterday, the 23 CPC members, who claimed to be the original CPC, in a statement issued in Abuja said:

“We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Recent misleading narratives suggesting a defection or disaffection among CPC stakeholders are false, mischievous, and should be ignored. We remain integral to the APC and are fully aligned with its leadership and vision.

“We wish to state categorically that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.”

Further, they stated that they reject the politics of division, as they said: “Attempts to create disunity within the party and the country do not reflect the will or position of the genuine CPC core members and it is unacceptable.

“We align ourselves fully with the economic and governance reforms being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu.

Though challenging, these policies are necessary steps to rebuild our economy and secure a better future for all Nigerians. We urge patience and collective support as the benefits unfold.”

