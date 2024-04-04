CPAN Set To Enhance Clinical Pharmacists’ Tasks Of Prevention, Drug Therapy Functions

In about two weeks, the Clinical Pharmacists Association of Nigeria (CPAN) will be holding its conference. The National Chairman of CPAN, Dr. Joseph Madu, in this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, highlights critical role of clinical pharmacists in the prevention, detection and drug therapy challenges, the updating of skills to meet modern pharmaceutical practice, the danger in the misuse of medicine, among others

The CPAN second International Scientific Conference tagged, EKO AKETE 2024 has been scheduled to hold between April 23 to 27, 2024. The theme of the conference is ‘Global Trends In Patient Care: Clinical Pharmacy As A Gateway To Sustainable Healthcare.’ How far has CPAN gone in pursuing the agreements it reached at last year’s conference in terms of advancing clinical pharmacy practice? Indeed, CPAN reached several agreements and released a communique after its conference last year, 2023. I can tell you that the association has continued to implement and consolidate the resolutions of the Ibom 2023 CPAN international conference. Part of such resolutions is to continue to upgrade the skills of members towards better pharmaceutical care and other related direct patient care activities in which pharmacists are expected to be involved. For instance, there will be hands-on clinical skills training at the upcoming second CPAN international conference in Lagos.

Specialisation in areas of clinical pharmacy is another pertinent area that the association resolved to promote. It has been doing that through its specialty groups such as Infectious Disease Pharmacists of Nigeria, Cardiology Pharmacists of Nigeria, Mental Health and Psychiatric Pharmacists of Nigeria, and Paediatric Pharmacists of Nigeria, Respiratory Pharmacists of Nigeria Specialty Groups of CPAN, etc.

Why did CPAN choose Lagos as the conference venue? The first CPAN international scientific conference was in Akwa Ibom State. This time around, Lagos State has been given the hosting right because the location is central as more persons from different countries have indicated interest in attending. So, most participants will have the opportunity of direct flights. Similarly, Lagos is one of the biggest cities in Nigeria and even worldwide. Many landmarks including culture and great dishes will make a conference in Lagos memorable for participants.

Updated hands-on clinical skills training on the basics of x-rays, ECG, and ultrasound scan interpretation Different clinical pharmacy skills update training will be provided for members during the conference, and such including updates on the Basics of X-rays, ECG, and ultrasound scan readings interpretation. Other training to be provided are Basic Life Support, First Aid Skills, and vaccination or parenteral drugs administration will be done for members attending the conference. Such updated training is required to ensure better clinical Pharmacy practitioners, and patients, clients, and even healthy persons will benefit from the training.

In the end, the Clinical Pharmacist’s core task of prevention, detection, categorisation, and resolution of potential or actual drug therapy problems will be further enhanced and made better via these skills update training. As I said, part of the Clinical Pharmacist’s core competencies includes but are not limited to the prevention, detection, categorisation, and resolution of potential or actual drug therapy problems. These clinical competencies centre around drug use appropriateness and safety in patients.

The pharmacist is undoubtedly the only healthcare professional who is the highest trained in the knowledge of drugs and drug actions. Not everyone is aware that almost every medicine that can save lives is a potential poison that can harm or kill a person. It is the way the medicine is used that makes the difference. The actual or potentially dangerous effects of drugs became more glaring after the thalidomide episode in the 1960s, during which many children

Every medicine that can save lives is a potential poison that can harm or kill a person

were born without limbs, or with other deformities as a result of the drug thalidomide, used by their mothers for treatment of Morning Sickness (Early morning vomiting): during pregnancy. Another example of a dangerous or potential drug effect is the use of a drug known as diethylstilboestrol which was used in the stoppage of breastfeeding.

This drug is now known to be a possible cause of Carcinoma (Cancer) of the vagina ten years later in the offspring of mothers who took the medicine. Permit me to also give another simple example. For instance, drugs known as diuretics (water pills) can automatically cause kidney damage if taken concurrently with painkillers such as Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, etc.

These drugs are commonly sold over the-counter, all over the world. It is part of the Pharmacist’s core duty to identify the drugs (including herbal or other home remedies) that a patient may be on, and to advise appropriately, before dispensing other drugs that can interact, or may be contraindicated in a particular patient or client. Clinical Pharmacists are trained to detect and prevent or resolve some of these sorts of potential or actual drug therapy problems, by working collaboratively with the patient and other healthcare providers, thereby guaranteeing the safety and appropriateness of medicines use.

Elaborate on the updated training which CPAN provides for its members on Basic Life Support, First Aid Skills, and vaccination or parental drug administration to improve pharmacy practice and overall healthcare in Nigeria. Concerning the issue of training in Basic Life Support, First Aid, or Vaccination, you will agree with me that the moment we stop learning as humans, we start dying. These skills are core basic skills that are supposed to be at the fingertips of all pharmacists.

Some pharmacists may learn these skills even as undergraduates, but there is always the need for updated training and learning of new things because science is highly dynamic, and we must be ready to always learn, unlearn, or re-learn if we are serious about being the literates of the modern age.

What about the roles of pharmacists concerning X-rays, ECG, and ultrasound scan readings interpretation, among others? As regards X-rays, ECG, and ultrasound scan records interpretation, pharmacists especially clinical pharmacists in the Community practice, hospital, or even industry or academia cannot practice optimally without these skills. Let me give examples. A lot of drugs by their mechanisms of action can be said to affect the S-T Segment or QRS complex or the T-Wave on the ECG reading.

With this information the pharmacist being an expert on drugs, is in a better position to advise other healthcare team members or even patients on the appropriateness and safety of medication use concerning the effects on the electrical activity of the heart. The same thing goes for X-rays and ultrasound scan records. X-rays for instance are utilised a lot in healthcare. X-rays can be utilised in monitoring therapy. Even products used with X-rays, for instance, Barium Meal is a drug produced by Pharmacists.

When a particular patient is on a drug such as for respiratory infection, the X-ray result may reveal the need for a change of the drug or other related advice based on the expertise of the clinical pharmacist. This same explanation goes for ultrasound scan readings and the drug therapy monitoring needs or other needs involved. In conclusion, you will agree with me that this updated training is very necessary and will help in better pharmaceutical care of patients and general health care practice in the country, all aimed at the best care possible for the sick and even the healthy.

Why is CPAN planning to go biennial? CPAN as an international scientific and professional Clinical Pharmacy Association domiciled in Nigeria is the first of its kind of pharmacy Association in West Africa. It is similar to other international clinical Pharmacy Associations around the world such as the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the UK Clinical Pharmacy Association, the Saudi Society of Clinical Pharmacy, the European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, and the South Africa Society of Clinical Pharmacy. Being an international body and saddled with advancing direct patient-centered care through clinical Pharmacy Practice, Research, and Education in Nigeria and beyond, CPAN should have the characteristics of international conferences of similar Associations around the world.

Therefore, CPAN has decided to make its conferences biennial, every two years, in order to free up time to focus on other necessary activities around direct patient centered care provision and medicine use optimisation. Moreover, the job of organising international conferences of such magnitude is very enormous.