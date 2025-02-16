CPA calls for NCDMB’s probe over N7.7bn fund

Share

The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) in partnership with other Civic groups, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, without delay, institute a comprehensive and independent probe into the financial activities of the NCDMB, particularly under the current leadership over an alleged N7.7 billion fraud.

In a release signed by Dr. Ebenezer Oladapo, CPA, it stated that the Executive Secretary of NCDMB allegedly authorized these N7.7 billion expenditures in a manner that flagrantly disregarded procurement regulations and exceeded even the approval limits of the Ministerial Tenders Board (MTB).

It added, “What is most troubling is that these payments were processed through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) without any verifiable evidence that the consultant, to whom the funds were allegedly paid, had indeed recovered the funds that warranted such a significant financial outlay.

“The NCDMB has, in recent times, become a cesspool of corruption, as various contracts and financial transactions by the agency have consistently violated procurement laws and due process. These disturbing revelations further undermine the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackling corruption and ensuring accountability in public institutions.

However, the NCDMB, refuted the allegation, describing the report as “false, malicious, and a misleading publication.” The Board stated that the publication is “riddled with falsehoods, gross inaccuracies and baseless inferences,” maintaining that neither the agency nor the Executive Secretary, Engr Omatsola Ogbe, spent the amount stated on consultancy services.

But CPA expressed deep concern over recent allegations of financial misconduct within the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), specifically the alleged misappropriation of the sum of N7.7 billion ($4.7 million) without requisite approval from the appropriate authorities, as mandated by relevant procurement protocols and policies.

“In light of these grave allegations, our groups call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, without delay; institute a comprehensive and independent probe into the financial activities of the NCDMB, particularly under the current leadership. We are determined to escalate this matter by petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant agencies to unearth the acts of corruption allegedly being perpetrated within the NCDMB.

Share

Please follow and like us: