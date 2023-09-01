CP Raises The Alarm Over Rising Illegal Fabrication Of AK-47 Rifles, Other Guns

…Its Potent Security Threat, Experts Say

Security Threat

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has raised the alarm over increased illegal fabrication of AK-47s and other arms in the state.

Owohunwa, who raised the alarm recently, when the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun visited the state, lamented the rise in local expertise in the fabrication of firearms, including replicas of foreign-made pistols, AK-47s and other assault rifles in the state.

This trend, according to him, coupled with the threat of cultism, potend security danger, adding however that aside the threat of cultism, other threats include armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and sexual and gender-based violence.

Concerns over increasing criminality

“Hardly does a day pass by without the ever vigilant operatives of the command recovering weapons and illicit drugs of various descriptions at stop and search points, raids of black spots, and other operational engagements with all such recoveries linked to the perfection of crimes across the state.

“We are also constantly confronted with the challenge of dissecting and dealing with the thin line between the civil and criminal dynamics of land disputes which are also prevalent in the state.

“The most worrisome in all these is a noticeable trend that indicates an increasing local expertise in the fabrication of various types of firearms, including replicas of foreign made pistols, AK-47s and other assault rifles.

“If nothing drastic is done by all strategic state actors and the citizens to complement the efforts of the police in rolling back the dangerous tide, in cognizance of this, we are planning to organise a conference with intent to mainstream the discourse on cultism and violent crimes in Lagos State and galvanise all strategic stakeholders and the different levels of governance in the state to the evolving threat.”

He added that, the crime profile of the state is further accentuated by the prevalence of illegal firearms proliferation, and illicit drug abuse and trafficking in persons. “Even with the fabrication of the arms, we have succeeded in re-dominating the public security space, limited the liberty of criminals to breach public peace, and have significantly stabilised the security order across the state.

Our capacity to prevent or respond to major security breaches and bring felons to deserved justice has been appreciably enhanced, we are steadily building Lagos State into an impregnable fortress against criminal elements. In so doing, we do acknowledge that there are still isolated security breaches of concern.

Peculiar criminality

“Lagos State presents distinctive security challenges on account of its demography and socio-economic interplays. In consequence, the internal security space in recent times, have been laced with other crime threats.

Also, routine concern is the traffic gridlock and the attendant occasional traffic robberies which are compounded by on-going road projects across the state including, in particular, the Lagos-Ibadan highway, all these we are tackling headlong with our committed officers in the command.”

8 fabricated guns recovered in Delta

Meanwhile, the fabrication of locally made AK-47s and other guns is not only being produced in Lagos State as claimed by the police, Delta State is also not left out in the fabrication of such guns used by criminal elements in the state. A 40-year-old suspected, notorious cultist, Godfrey Tietie, allegedly terrorosing Oghara and it’s environ was recently arrested with locally fabricated pistol.

The suspect who doubles as a gun runner was arrested by the decoy squad of the command on August 20, after acting on credible intelligence about him. The Delta State Police Spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect was arrested when police operatives stormed his house at Oghara.

Edafe said the suspect known as ‘Don Baby’ of Oghara Town, upon search of him, a locally made revolver pistol was recovered from him. It was revealed that he had been supplying guns and ammunition to suspected cultists in Sapele, Oghara and it’s environs.

Also, operatives of the command Raider Squad, stormed a criminal hideout along Isa-Ogwashi- Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area where some suspected cultists were holding initiation ceremony. The suspects when they sighted police took to their heels. One locally fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Another AK-47 rifle, one magazine loaded with seven live ammunition, one English Pump action with three cartridges and two cut to size double barrel gun were recovered on August 16, at a hideout at Aladja Grammar School in Aladja Town in Udu Local Gov- ernment Area during surveillance team by the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan Division.

The guns were neatly kept in a a sack in the school where it was found by the police as the hoodlums took to their heels.

Security experts speaks

Some security experts who spoke with our correspondent on the fabrication of AK-47s, pistols and other rifles in the state described it as a security threat not only to the state, but to the country at large. According to a former Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Denis Amachre, the porous Nigerian boarders and lack of serious enforcement at the boarders is a serious threat.

Amachre said that with the porous boarders of Nigeria: “We will continue to record an increase in the proliferation of small and light weapons. This is further made easy with the fabrication of different variants of the AK-47, pistols and other arms. “Small arms, especially the AK-47, is the weapon of choice, because it is easy to handle, less complicated in mechanics and readily available.

The police authority have their job cut out for them, to restrategise on the licensing of guns for the defence of citizens.” Also speaking, the Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Ikechuckwu Nwan- gunma, said when a Commissioner of Police announces that there is an increase in the fabrication of AK-47 and other guns in his state of jurisdiction. It is good to get such intelligence.

“But, what is more important to us, and which we want to hear is how the police and other security agencies are addressing such illegal arms manufacturing and proliferation of firearms. “They should simply arrest all those behind the crime and shut down the illegal arms manufacturing company.

We are used to security agencies or political leaders telling us about problems without what they are doing to address them, especially when it is within their purview to address such problems. But I believe the police will act on the intelligence and prevent the situation from escalating into security threat in the state.”

Another expert, Mr. Folorunsho Atta, who is a veteran crime journalist, said the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies in the state needs the assistance of the people of the state to fight the menace and put the manufacturers of the fabricated guns to check.

“The residents of the state can only do this by giving useful information to the agencies.Landlords and tenants have a great role to play under this situation. “They must report suspicious character and movements to law enforcement agents. Security agents has to pay informants handsome money to expose such criminals and their collaborators wherever they are operating from in any part of the state and go after them to prevent the spread.”