CP Presents N8 Million Indemnity To Families Of 13 Late Policemen

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Dr. Ikioye Orutugu, has presented the sum of N8 million indemnity to the families of 13 policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty, under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes.

This comes as the Police Command recovers the lifeless body of an alleged kidnap victim at NIMO in Njikoka Local Government area of Anambra State.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga, those honoured include an Inspector who was mistakenly fatally shot in a friendly fire at a Police Observation Point along Onitsha Owerri Expressway by Danaks Fuel Station and 12 others. Consequently, the CP presented cheques worth over N8,000,000 to 13 families of the late Police officers.

“The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police aimed at providing succour to the families of Police officers who died in active service. It is also aimed at spurring officers to greater commitment while discharging their statutory duties, with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the Force’s leadership.

“The CP while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, alleviate the needs of the dependents left behind. The CP charged the Officers to enhance their efforts in maintaining Law and Order,” he said.