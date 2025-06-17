CP-PDP To Wike: You Lied, Gov Kefas Resigned

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has accused the Minister of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, of making a false claim regarding the political trajectory of Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas.

The group said Wike’s assertion that Governor Kefas did not resign as Taraba State Chairman of the PDP before contesting the 2023 governorship election is untrue.

Wike was reported to have made the claim during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja last week.

However, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP dismissed Wike’s claim, citing documentary evidence to the contrary.

According to Nwachukwu, a resignation letter dated May 17, 2022, clearly showed that Governor Kefas stepped down from his position as state party chairman prior to the screening of governorship aspirants and well ahead of the PDP primary election.

“This letter, which has been in circulation, clearly contradicts Chief Wike’s claims,” the statement read. “It confirms that Governor Kefas complied with the provisions of the PDP Constitution before contesting the primary.”

The CP-PDP said the revelation casts doubt on the credibility and integrity of Wike’s public assertions, adding that it is now incumbent on the FCT Minister to clarify his comments.

The group praised Governor Kefas for his adherence to due process and urged other party officials and members to emulate such respect for the rule of law and the PDP constitution in all party-related matters.

