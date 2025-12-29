New Telegraph

CP-PDP To Wike: Party Too Big To Be Captured

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has reacted to the media chat by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying the party is too big to be captured.

CP-PDP in a statement issued by the Protem National Chairman, Obinna Nwachukwu said Wike’s attack on Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde is diversionary and stems from his refusal to support President Bola Tinubu administration, which he said, has brought untold hardship and escalated insecurity across the country over the last two years.

“His resort to personal attacks and bogus allegations against our leaders, such as Governor Makinde, will not yield the results he desires,” he said.

According to him, Chief Wike’s media chat has exposed those behind the subversive court actions against the PDP, the violent attacks on the new National Working Committee (NWC), the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat, and the attempts to compromise certain officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the party.

“From Chief Wike’s confessions during the media chat—including his failed attempts to engineer a parallel leadership for the PDP, it is now clear that the travails facing the PDP are contrived to cripple the opposition.

“This is part of a sinister plot to enable President Tinubu to establish a one-party state ahead of the 2027 general elections; a plot the PDP has firmly resisted,” he added.

Nwachukwu noted that Wike has been expelled from the PDP and said he is in mortal fear of imminent political oblivion, adding, “a desperation that has driven him to attack credible leaders in a futile attempt to retain his nuisance value.”

He said the CP-PDP will no longer dissipate energy on Wike’s antics, but advised him to face his self-inflicted political woes in Rivers State and Abuja, and to steer clear of the PDP and its leadership.

“Furthermore, Minister Wike would do well to use such live media events to allow Nigerians to engage him directly.

“This would provide an opportunity for him to address the serious allegations of corruption, fund mismanagement, land grabbing, and racketeering under his watch.

“He should also come clean regarding the vindictive revocation and demolition of property, as well as the alleged fleecing of FCT residents, commuters, and businesses through heavy tariffs and multiple levies,” Nwachukwu stated.

