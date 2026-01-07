CP-PDP To APC: You Emboldened Wike’s Undemocratic Actions

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should stop complaining about the alleged anti-democratic statements of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing the party of emboldening the Minister in most of his actions.

CP-PDP in a statement issued by the Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, accused the Minister of corruption and procurement of court judgements to undermine democracy in Nigeria.

The conference alleged that Wike is working for the APC “To derail the PDP and manipulate the institutions of democracy and governance to the detriment and injury of millions of Nigerians,” attributing it to his explusion from the PDP.

CP-PDP stated that Nigerians are not deceived by APC’s attempt to create the impression that Wike is not an APC member, despite the fact that he is “Actively taking part in the formulation and implementation of APC’s anti-people policies, which have brought so much anguish to Nigerians.”

The conference also said Wike is campaigning for APC candidates and allegedly obtaining court judgements in favour of the party.

“The reason Wike is in the APC administration is that he is doing the bidding of the APC to subjugate and suppress Nigerians with hardship.

“As a member of the Tinubu-led APC government, Wike is involved in the administration’s increase of fuel and electricity costs, the floating of the naira, insensitivity to widespread insecurity, massive corruption, general disregard for the wellbeing of Nigerians, and the attempt to impose a cruel new tax law,” CP-PDP added.

It stated that the APC cannot therefore, attempt to distance itself from the actions of the minister at this time while also failing to relieve him of his office or order an open investigation into the plethora of allegations against him.

“Or is the APC struggling to conceal the malodorous atrocities of its other top members reported to be in bed with the minister?” Nwachukwu asked

The CP-PDP wondered whether Wike was referring to the recent court judgement which favoured the APC against the Osun State government, when he declared during a recent outing in Oyigbo, Rivers State, that the APC is enjoying “work” that was done in its favour in Osun State.

“This is especially concerning given speculations in the public domain that some judges are being compromised by Wike to give spurious judgments in favor of APC interests to destabilise the PDP,” the conference requested.

It therefore demanded open investigation into the allegations of treasury looting, opaque awards, and the inflation of contracts, including the N39 billion claimed to have been spent on the renovation of the International Conference Center (ICC), and non-compliance with due process in the FCT over the last two years, “especially since the politically motivated removal of the FCT from the monitoring mechanisms of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”

According to the CP-PDP, APC is culpable and responsible for Wike’s actions, as long as he is protected by the APC government, and therefore should stop seeking public sympathy for its self-inflicted woe.