CP-PDP Slams Okowa Over Tinubu Reelection Support

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has described former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s recent declaration that President Bola Tinubu will complete eight years in office as a betrayal of trust.

In a statement on Thursday, CP-PDP Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, condemned Okowa’s comments as an “ideological somersault,” particularly coming from the former PDP vice presidential candidate.

“Such an unpatriotic statement, commonly associated with compromised leaders and deserters, is out of sync with the feelings and yearnings of millions of Nigerians who cannot wait to vote out President Tinubu in 2027 and end the hardship, killings, and uncertainty in the country,” he said.

Nwachukwu added that Okowa’s remarks are a betrayal of the confidence reposed in him by over nine million Nigerians who supported him in 2023 in the campaign against what they saw as the continuation of APC misrule under Tinubu’s candidacy.

“It is heart-rending that a leader who once stood on podiums across the country, warning Nigerians against voting for President Tinubu and the APC in 2023, is now advocating for a second term for a failed administration that is inflicting untold hardship on the people,” he said.

He argued that by backing a second term for Tinubu, Senator Okowa is effectively endorsing the continuation of worsening insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, economic decline, high living costs, unemployment, hunger, corruption, and general misery under the current administration.

Nwachukwu predicted defeat for President Tinubu and the APC in 2027, asserting that “there is no hope for Nigeria under the Tinubu presidency.”

He maintained that each of the six geo-political zones has capable and patriotic leaders who can serve as better alternatives in the 2027 presidential election.

“Senator Okowa must understand that Nigerians are not prepared to accept his suggestion, which amounts to surrendering themselves to a life of misery and endless suffering,” he warned.

Share