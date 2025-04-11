CP-PDP: Removal Of FCT From TSA Invitation To Financial Recklessness

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CPPDP) yesterday condemned the removal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), saying it: “Is an invitation to unaccountability and recklessness in the management of the resources of the Territory”.

In a statement by protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group claimed that the FCT is plagued by corruption, mismanagement of funds, land grabbing, racketeering, vindictive revocation and demolition of properties.

CP-PDP challenged FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to a live media conference to answer questions from the public about how his ministry is managing government funds.

It also accused the FCT of exploiting residents, commuters and businesses with heavy tariffs, multiple levies and fees since President Bola Tinubu appointed Wike as minister.

Nwachukwu said: “This is in addition to allegations of treasury looting, opaque award and inflation of contracts, pillaging of collected levies and noncompliance with public spending due process by officials especially since the removal of the FCT from the monitoring mechanisms of the TSA.”

