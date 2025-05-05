CP-PDP: Govs’ Deal With Wike False, Mere Propaganda

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has described as false and misleading recent media reports claiming that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reached a deal with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resolve the ongoing internal crisis in the party.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP strongly denied that any agreement was reached at a purported meeting in Lagos between Wike and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The group asserted that its independent investigation into the report found the claims to be “incorrect and misleading.”

According to Nwachukwu, the alleged meeting and its outcomes are fabrications “peddled by desperate anti-PDP elements” who are unsettled by what he described as Wike’s diminishing influence within the party, especially in the build-up to the crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for May 27, 2025.

“The narrative being spread is a deliberate attempt to mislead the media and cause disaffection within the PDP by falsely suggesting that our governors have struck a compromise with the FCT minister,” the CP-PDP stated.

The group further alleged that the report is part of a broader effort to distract from growing calls for Wike’s expulsion from the PDP over his alleged anti-party activities, including his public support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2026 FCT Council elections and the 2027 presidential poll.

“His actions, by every standard, constitute gross indiscipline and betrayal of party principles. The NEC is poised to address these infractions with appropriate sanctions, including possible expulsion,” the statement read.

The CP-PDP also dismissed speculation that Wike has secured a future within the APC, stating, “There are serious doubts about the level of acceptance he enjoys in the APC, and if expelled from the PDP, he will face an uncertain political future.”

Reaffirming its support for PDP governors and national leaders, the CP-PDP declared there would be no compromise on accountability and party discipline. It called on Nigerians to disregard any report suggesting reconciliation with Wike, whom the group accused of undermining the party from within.

“Chief Wike should formally sever ties with the PDP and find his place in the APC—a party whose tenure Nigerians are eagerly awaiting to end come May 29, 2027,” the statement concluded.

