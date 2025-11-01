CP Orutugu Decorates 14 Promoted Officers, Unveils Newly Renovated Commissioner’s Hall

Anambra Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu on Friday decorated 14 promoted officers of the Command and unveiled the newly renovated Police Commissioner’s Hall in the area.

The renovated hall was made possible by the Traditional Ruler of the Commissioner’s Town, HRH Otonye Efebo PhD (ShidiVIi), the Amadabo of Shidi Ama Twom-Brass, Bayelsa State.

According to the Police Pubic Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the assistance of the Traditional Ruler reflects the enduring partnership between traditional institutions and the Nigeria Police Force in strengthening community-oriented policing.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, CP Orutugu urged them to see their elevation as a call to greater service, renewed discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasised that promotion in the Force is both a recognition of performance and a challenge for higher responsibility.

The CP further commended the Royal Father for his unwavering support of the Command, describing the gesture as a mark of patriotism and community investment in security development.

He noted that the renovation of the hall will serve as an improved workspace for strategic meetings, training and conferences that enhance Police service delivery in the State.

His Royal Highness was on a visit to the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who is one of his subjects from Brass Kingdom in Bayelsa State, expressed satisfaction with the leadership strides of CP Orutugu, particularly in fostering community engagement, discipline and visible policing presence across the State.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continually support security initiatives that promote peace and stability in Anambra.

The officers decorated include: CSP Ikpeama Joy Chidimma, DPO Main Market, CSP Asso Emmanuel Agbuka, DPO Amanuke, CSP Nuhu Azeez, Officer-in-Charge of Special Anti-Cultism Squad Obosi Sector, CSP Onyilo Thaddeus, Officer-in-Charge of Special Anti-Cultism Squad Onitsha Sector and 10 (ten) others.