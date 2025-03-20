CP Orutugu Captivates Students On Campaign Trail

Share

…embarks on Police Safe School Initiative

In the last one month, the newly posted Anambra Police Command Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu has chosen the non-conventional dimension to policing in the state, especially in keeping the schools and the pupils safe.

For this, he enjoyed a cult-like following across the state, especially among schools owners and their pupils who hold the man in high awe, honouring and singing his praise whenever the opportunity arises.

Such outpouring of encomiums and followership was recently displayed by the pupils and their minders when the Commissioner and his team paid an unscheduled visit to one of the schools in Awka, the state capital city.

There was no sign or indication to the school and pupils that their revered Police Commissioner will be making a stop at their school on this fateful day.

But when he did, the school management and the students were excited and overwhelmed their hero and his team with the kind of warm and enduring reception that the gave to him. It was an unscripted celebration in which everyone played their roles to the hilt to the joy of the man of the day, Orutugu.

By the way, since assuming office as the police boss in the state, Orutugu has gone about his duties with an uncanny commitment and disposition that has been reassuring to the people who are easily attracted to him and sing his praises to the high heavens.

Criminals and evil minded people are said to dread him as encountering him is not always a palatable one. That is if you ever live to tell the tale as he said not to suffer fools gladly and have not pact with these criminal elements who he deals with.

His pact to with the people as he has often made public is the security and safety of their lives and properties, noting that there is nothing too small or great to be done in ensuring that this pact is fulfilled.

His men know this and the people also know and are very pleased with him especially given his people-driven and unconventional method of policing the state and keeping the people and the state safe.

The introduction of Aguneachamba Security Squad by the state Governor Professor Charles Soludo is said to have greatly enhanced the task of keeping the state free of criminals as the Commissioner and his team appeared to have devised a seamless operational mode in fighting crimes and criminalities across the state borders.

Celebration at Igwebuike Secondary School

It was a joyous and celebratory day for the people when the Commissioner and his made CP Orutugu captivates students on campaign trail way into their school premises.

The visit was a continuation of the Police Safe School Initiative programme being undertaken by the Commissioner and his team to the schools across the state.

But when Orutugu pulled to a stop at the school premises unheralded, there was wild jubilation by everyone in sight as students and their teachers trooped out in their numbers, waving and cheering to receive the Commissioner in warm embrace.

Orutugu mission at the school on this fateful day was to talk to the children about safety of their lives and admonition them to be vigilance and security consciousness among them.

Admonition

“My children, I bring you good news today about security and I want to assure you all that you are safe here in Anambra State and I encourage you all to be law abiding and report whatever that is suspicious to the nearest security operatives around you,” he said.

Orutugu also the occasion of his visit to launch the campaign against cultism and drug abuse in all the primary and post primary schools in the state.

According to him, “Drug is not good and I advise you all to be careful with the type of people you move about with because some of them might be into drug taking and when you join them you will not know when you get involved in drug abuse and addiction.

“When you get into drugs you would surely get involved in crime and also cultism and that would lead to your untimely death. “Stay away from Indian hemp, cocaine, weed and all manner of narcotics because it doesn’t pay and your future would be ruined.”

Orutugu also the occasion to unveiled a scholarship scheme for the pupils, noting that the scheme is for all the students irrespective of whether their parents are wealthy or not, stressing that the aim is to encourage the younger generation to be focused in their academic activities.

“I want to announce today that the best three students in the next West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in this school would be under my scholarship scheme at the University level,” he disclosed with joy.

This send the pupils into jubilation as they least expected this kind gesture from the police head whose duty to ensure their safety and security. But going beyond the call of duty to make personal sacrifices for their academic pursuit and security of their future is something for which they were very grateful and celebrated the Commissioner for the development.

… St Patrick College

The Commissioner thereafter proceeded to the St Patrick’s College Awka where he also charged the students to be loyal to their teachers and listen to their parents. He preached on the benefits of being good and obedient as well as disciplined and studious students.

He also made available his phone number for students to call him in the event of seeing something suspicious around their neighborhood.

“If you see something, say something and I am going to make available my phone number to you all so that you can call me when you see anything that is not good,” he said as he reeled out his contact details for the benefit of the students and their teachers.

Also, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo, who was at the gathering, noted that children should be very vigilant of the type of people that stay around them.

“My children please there are some parts of your body that people should not touch and that is abuse on you and this include both the boys and the girls,” he said while advising them on sex education and the privacy of their bodies.

She further disclosed, ‘‘the regime of Governor Charles Soludo has provided for good quality education from the basics to the Senior Secondary School level and it is free and I urge you my children to work hard to become better and greater leaders of tomorrow.”

The tour of schools in Anambra State is connected with the policy of the Nigeria Police Force to protect the school children from terrorist attacks.

The programme that was launched in Abuja was also replicated in Anambra State last year, which also made provisions of vehicles for the school visits, with safety measures to be taken by school children and management of the respective schools.

Police

Public Relations Officer on the school visits Speaking on the school visit programme, the Police Public relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, noted, ‘‘the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu today has stepped up the Police Safe School Initiative; a proactive police approach to ensuring the safety and security of schools, students, teachers and staff as he visits schools in the state.

“He has also commended Anambra people and residents alike on the improvement of social and economic activities on Mondays” Orutugu, he said has taken note of the negative impacts of the illegal Sit-At-Home- Order and how it has disrupted academic activities, stating, ‘‘the police and other security agencies have taken over the streets, especially on Mondays, to sustain safety in the state.

“The Police Safe School Initiative is a proactive approach that focuses on: Preventing crimes; Identifying and preventing potential security threats in schools; Building partnership and collaborating with school administrators, parents, and local communities to promote safety and security; “Providing support through offering support and resources to schools to enhance their security measures.”

Ikenga also explained that the benefits are enormous, saying, “improved safety as well as enhanced safety and security for students, teachers and staff;

‘‘Reduced incidence of crime and violence in schools and also increased confidence among students, parents and school staff.” The PPRO noted that the multiplier effects also include safer and more secure learning environment conducive to academic excellence.

Security experts are of the opinion that the moves and pattern of policing introduced by the Commissioner is one that takes the fight against insecurity down to younger generation. They stated that with the phone number of the Commissioner in the hands of the school children information gathering and neighborhood watch would be topnotch.

