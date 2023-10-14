CP Moves To Curb Criminal Activities In Kwara

In a bid to ensure that crimes and criminality are brought down to a bearable level in Kwara State, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, has held a high-level security summit with stakeholders in the State.

The meeting, which comprised all community, village and district heads, including the Maiyetti-Allah, Gan-Allah as well as leaders of the Fulani Association, discussed measures to be adopted to mitigate the prevalent cases of kidnapping and the famers/herders’ clashes in the state.

It was an interactive session where all the stakeholders were permitted to express their uncensored views regarding security issues under review and the way forward.

On the high spate of kidnapping, it was agreed that the Bororo/Fulani should give information about the criminal activities of their people in the various communities and also report the activities of saboteurs and collaborators among the indigenes, believing that this would stop criminal elements from other states from making Kwara state a destination of choice for criminals.

Concerning cases of farmers/herders clashes, while the resident Fulani believed that roving herders are those that commit most of the mischiefs recorded on farmlands, the farmers accused the resident Fulani of the crimes.

Other security issues of concern to the state, especially cult-related activities were also discussed and measures to nip the heinous crime in the bud were adopted, adding that these measures would be fully implemented.

The CP, however, admonished the leaders at the meeting, including the Maiyetti-Allah/Gan-Allah leaders to “go home and preach the gospel of peaceful coexistence to their respective subjects”, reiterating his “resolve as the Commissioner of Police in the state to deal legally but ruthlessly with criminals of whatever nomenclature in the state”.

He added that “the Command would not fold its arm and watch some nonentities in the society truncate the delicate peace and tranquillity Kwara State is known for”.