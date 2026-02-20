‎The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a dedicated anti-crime patrol along the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road to curb criminal activities and strengthen security on the corridor.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh.

According to the Police chief, four patrol teams have been deployed to the highway and will operate round the clock to ensure continuous visibility policing and rapid response to distress calls.

He explained that the initiative is designed to deter robbery, kidnapping and other crimes often associated with major transport routes.

‎Jimoh added that the deployment complements existing patrol vehicles stationed along the highway since December 2025.

“The patrol teams will operate 24/7 to guarantee improved safety for motorists and commuters using the corridor,” he said.

He assured road users that the command remains committed to protecting lives and property and urged the public to cooperate with officers and provide credible information to support security operations.