CP Intervenes In Anambra Communal War

Share

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu has intervened in the age-long communal clash between the Umuleri and Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

At a meeting in his office in Awka, Orutugu urged the warring towns to set up Committees to resolve the matter which has claimed lives since the war broke out.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochikwu Ikenga, it stated that; “Following the boundary dispute between Ikenga and Isiokwe villages in Umueri and Aguleri respectively that led to the murder of one and the destruction of properties in the area on 16th March 2025, the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD, has interviewed parties involved in his Office at Awka today 18th March 2025.

“The CP is seeking to explore Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR) to the case and seeks the cooperation of the communities to identify the suspects involved and to ensure that justice is served.

“The CP noted that the approach has become necessary not only to resolve the boundary dispute between the Ikenga and Isiokwe villages, but also to promote a culture of peace and reconciliation in the larger Umueri and Aguleri Communities.

“In their response, both Communities agreed to work together, especially to discuss their differences on Government interventions so far and partner with relevant stakeholders to work out modalities to ensure lasting peace, especially on boundaries.

“The CP while condoling the family and friends of the deceased urged the parties to set up a Committee to visit the bereaved and also assuage the victims that their properties were destroyed.

“He further directs each Community to request/appeal to the Government’s decision over the boundary adjustment whenever in doubt.

“To this effect, the CP believes that this platform shall provide the parties with the proceedings to resolve their differences amicably, without resorting to unnecessary and cumbersome litigation processes,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

