CP Hails Officers Over Conduct Of Anambra Guber Primaries

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, has commended the officers and men that were deployed to man security formations during the just concluded governorship primary elections.

Orutugu however noted that while celebrating the superlative performance of the officers and men of the Command, a lot need to be done in the area of keeping peace and maintenance of law and order in subsequent elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga Orutugu. The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, today 6th April 2025 commended the Officers of the Anambra State Police Command, especially those deployed to the just concluded national assignment involving the process of electing governorship flag bearers for respective political parties in the state.

“He noted that there is still much work to be done to ensure a peaceful and secure environment, particularly during the campaigns and the main election.

“The CP highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards of professionalism in law enforcement, especially during the sensitive and high-stakes event, urged a continued excellence among officers in the performance of their duties”.

