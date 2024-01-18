CP Disu Visits Family Of Slain CDC Chairman, Vows Killers Will Not Go Unpunished

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has visited the family of late Ndidi Livingstone, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgbuoshimini who was shot dead in front of his church by unknown gunmen close to Rumueme waterfront last week Saturday.

CP Disu was accompanied by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-koko, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Agip Police Division, and other senior officers to the House of the late CDC Chairman.

The Commissioner, who was received by Godspower Livingstone, the elder brother of the slain CDC Chairman, condoled Mrs Patience Ndidi Livingstone, her children, and other members of the family.

He stated that he was empathetic of the family’s pain and was moved to come and commiserate with them. In his words, “We have come here today to console the family and assure them. We will not leave this matter unattended.

Speaking to Journalists, the Rivers Police commissioner asserted that the killers of Ndidi Livingstone will not go unpunished. In his remarks, he stated thus:

“Actually, we are aware of what has been happening around here. We have gathered a lot of information, and one or two people are talking to us. By the grace of almighty God, very soon, we will unravel those behind the act, and they will not go unpunished”.

The CP further emphasized the need for collaboration in the fight against crime. “We need cooperation from every division of society. To curb crime, the Police can not work in isolation. We need every support we can get”.

Mr Godspower, elder brother to the deceased, thanked CP Disu for the reassuring visit and for making efforts to apprehend the killers of his brother.

The deceased, Ndidi Livingstone, was shot by armed men as he stepped out of the compound of a church, Peculiar Faith Ministry, on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The killers had laid in wait in a black SUV and sped off after they shot him

The manhunt for the killer squad continues as the Police edges closer to apprehending them