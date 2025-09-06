COY Unveils Digital Innovation Tools, Wants Partnership With Imo Govt

In a decisive step toward deepening Imo State’s digital economy, Farreach International Ltd, a burgeoning fintech firm, has showcased a suite of research-driven technology solutions before the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government in Owerri. The event, held at the Ministry’s Annex within Dan Anyiam Stadium, underscored growing momentum around Governor Hope Uzodimma’s push to position Imo as a hub for innovation and digital inclusiveness.

Founder and Managing Director of Farreach International, Mr. Chijioke Dikeocha, presented the company’s flagship initiatives, including the Farreach Theory and its practical extension, the Farreach 1 Toolkit, which stem from rigorous academic research published in the Annals of the International Communication Association in 2024.

“These tools are designed to bridge the gap between innovation and impact, ensuring that digital technology and research do not remain in ivory towers but reach the communities they are meant to serve,” Dikeocha told journalists after the presentation.

The session drew key officials, notably the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mrs. Violet Igwe, who represented Commissioner Dr. Chimezie Amadi. Applauding Farreach’s efforts, Dr. Igwe described the firm’s initiatives as a “welcome development” and assured that the Uzodimma administration remains open to strategic partnerships that broaden digital knowledge, skills, and access across the state.

Dikeocha disclosed that beyond the Farreach 1 Toolkit, the company has also developed digital applications tailored for governance and community needs, including the Imo State Farmers App and the SecurityPulse App. These innovations, he argued, are positioned to address pressing challenges in agriculture, research, community development, and public safety.

“We are calling on the government to partner with us in driving innovation and digital solutions,” he said. “Our products are designed to provide lasting impact, not just in Imo State, but across Nigeria and Africa. Farreach theory and its digital products are Africa-oriented solutions to solve complex local and global challenges.”

With over five years of active engagement in the development sector, Farreach International has carved a niche in research consultancy, monitoring and evaluation, stakeholder engagement, tailored training programs, social impact reporting, and corporate communications. Its growing portfolio reflects a mission to anchor digital transformation on evidence-based research while delivering inclusive, user-friendly solutions.

Highlighting the accessibility of the Farreach 1 Toolkit, Dikeocha urged the public to download the app, available free of charge on the Google Play Store. He described it as a seamless platform offering digital resources to empower individuals, organizations, and institutions seeking to enhance efficiency, inclusiveness, and sustainability.

By making its innovations publicly accessible, he said, Farreach International seeks to democratize technology, bridge digital divides, and catalyze broad-based social impact. “Our vision is to ensure that digital progress is not elitist but participatory, equipping communities with the tools to thrive in a knowledge-driven world,” Dikeocha concluded.

The initiative signals both a bold proposition to the Imo State Government and a broader call to African leaders to embrace homegrown innovations as levers of development and governance reform.