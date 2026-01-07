Coy Hails Ex-Finance Minister, Adeosun’s DashMe Initiative

…calls for expansion of the Initiative to Nasarawa

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lead Multipurpose and Media Consult Limited, Mr Cheke Emmanuel, has hailed the former finance minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun‘s DashMe Initiative, which aims to improve the lives of orphans and vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

Emmanuel gave the commendation when speaking with newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, on Wednesday, saying the initiative, which aims to improve the lives of orphans and other vulnerable persons in society, was the most deserving of all charity and humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

He said that the N500 million raised by DashMe, targeted to impact orphans and vulnerable persons, genuinely reflects the character, passion, love and care the former finance minister has for the less privileged persons in society.

According to him, the gesture also reflects the humility and good character of Mrs Adeosun, which she has repeatedly demonstrated within and outside the public space when she was minister.

“As a company, we are ready to partner with DashMe to collectively drive this noble initiative, centred on charity and humanitarian services aims to improve the lives of orphans and vulnerable persons in the country.

“We, therefore, seek to partner actively with DashMe with a commitment to contribute towards the realisation of the objectives of this noble initiative.

“As Chief Executive Officer of Lead Multipurpose and Media Consult Limited, I believe in the DashMe Initiative and am willing to partner with the organisation”, he added.

Mr Emmanuel praised Adeosun over her diligent coordination of Youth Enterprise With Innovation In Nigeria (YouWiN!) Connect, the wonderful initiative under the former president Goodluck Jonathan administration, was conceived to raise young Nigerian millionaires through entrepreneurship training and empowerment.

According to him, though the First phase of the programme was successful wth hundreds of those that participated accessed grants from the federal government through the federal ministry of finance, the second phase was unsuccessful when the Late former president Muhammadu Buhari stubbornly refused to continue with the programme even when graguands of the Master Class of the Academy successfully completed the training and were issued certificates in 2018, when he suddenly wrested power from Goodluck Jonathan in 2019.

“YouWiN! Connect raised hundreds of young Nigerian Entrepreneurs through capacity-building training and empowerment. The aim was to raise young Nigerian millionaire entrepreneurs who will, in turn, set up businesses and employ young men and women to earn a living, and to contribute to the Nigerian economy. It was such a wonderful initiative under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

” The first phase of that programme was successful when hundreds of participants received N10million grants and invested in businesses across the country

” I was privileged to participate in the second phase of the 2017 YouWiN! Connect Capacity Building Master Class Training alongside hundreds of other participants, which was held in 2018 at the Benue hotels in Makurdi. During the closing ceremony, the representative of the minister came forward and congratulated all of us, saying, “You are all millionaires and there was thunderous applause from participants in the hall

” Unfortunately, thereafter, while we were waiting to be called to Abuja to sign and receive grants, the story changed, leaving the beneficiaries stranded. But personally, I didn’t regret it because of the knowledge I gained from the training”. Emmanuel said.

The MD and CEO of Lead Multipurpose and Media Consult Limited, Mr Cheke Emmanuel, therefore, called on the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to reintroduce the YouWiN! Connect programme to raise young Nigerian entrepreneurs through entrepreneurship training and empowerment to enable them to become employers of labour, reduce unemployment, and as well, contribute to the nation’s economy.

Mr Emmanuel argued that reintroducing YouWiN! Connect would support all other various initiatives of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, in empowering both small and medium enterprises to contribute their quota to the growth of the economy, saying doing so would also go a long way in addressing poverty and unemployment in the country.

He called on the founder of DashMe, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, to expand the noble initiative to Nasarawa state, saying Nasarawa state hosts a large number of orphans and vulnerable persons, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), because of its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, due to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

Calling on philanthropists, donor agencies, federal and state governments to support the DashMe Initiative, which is out to give hope to the vulnerable persons in the country, Mr Emmanuel further called on well-meaning and wealthy individuals of good conscience to emulate Mrs Adeosun’s humanitarian initiative for the good of all and sundry.