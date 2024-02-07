Cowry Research forecasts 3.25% real GDP growth for Nigeria

Citing an expected improvement in oil production and new government reforms, which are likely to boost the non-oil sector, Cowry Asset Management Company Limited’s research arm, Cowry Research, has projected a 3.25 per cent year-on-year real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for Nigeria in 2024. The firm stated this while reacting to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) update. It noted in a report, released over the weekend, that the IMF was projecting a 3.0 per cent growth for Nigeria’s economy this year, slightly lower than its previous estimate of 3.1 per cent in October 2023.

While also noting that the IMF expects the country’s economy to record 3.1 per cent growth in 2025, the company, however, highlighted the risks and challenges that the Fund said in its report that it expected Nigeria to face. As the firm put it, “chief among the concerns, as indicated in the report, is the specter of high inflation, anticipated to loom at an average of 11.4 per cent throughout 2024. “Such inflationary pressures, if realized, pose the threat of eroding purchasing power and casting a shadow over overall economic vibrancy. Compounding these challenges is the specter of suboptimal oil production, a vital economic lifeline. “Factors such as theft and lingering infrastructure impediments are expected to keep oil production below its full potential, thereby limiting both export earnings and government revenue.” It further stated: “As earlier highlighted in our 2024 Outlook report, we have a cautious outlook for 2024, maintaining an average of three per cent GDP forecast, while acknowledging positive momentum and emphasising the need for proactive policies to address multifaceted challenges hindering Nigeria’s sustained and inclusive economic growth. “Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate a higher real GDP growth than in 2023, with expectations of accelerated growth in the oil sector, aligned with the recovery in crude oil production. Additionally, the normalisation and permeation of new government reforms and policies are expected to propel growth in the non-oil sector, particularly supported by the Services sector. Overall, Cowry Research projects a 3.25 per cent year-on-year real GDP growth in 2024.” New Telegraph reports that in its latest Nigeria Economic Outlook, professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said it expected Nigeria’s GDP to grow marginally by 3.1 per cent this year “on the back of sustained policy reforms.” The firm said: “The growth projection is driven by but not limited to ongoing reforms, recovering oil production, and a proactive policy environment.”

However, it also stated that “possible risk to the projection include sustained rise in fiscal debt, elevated interest rates, high inflationary levels, foreign exchange liquidity pressures, poor non-oil revenues and sector development.” According to the firm, sectors such as financial services, information and communication and utilities, which have been the main drivers of GDP growth in the last 12 months, will continue to drive growth in the short term. It added: “Sectoral growth may be driven by a combination of demand dynamics, investment, government reforms and trade dynamics.”