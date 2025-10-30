COWLSO Rewards Participants With Houses, Vehicles, Travel Tickets

The 25th National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) ended in grand style on Thursday night at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with several participants going home with life-changing prizes, including a brand-new GAC pick-up truck, a new home, and international travel tickets.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led the prize presentations, with the highlight of the evening being a ₦20 million cash award to Mrs. Florence Obayomi-Davies, a staff member of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Other winners included Mrs. Olusola Oduguwa, a retired Permanent Secretary, who received the keys to a new home; Ms. Thelma Abidemi Madume, a staff member of Coker Aguda LCDA, who won a brand-new GAC pick-up truck; Mrs. Adekemi Folorunsho and Mrs. Ayisat Yebode, who each won return tickets to Ghana; and Mrs. Oluwatoyin Bolanle Falade, who received a return ticket to London.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, commended COWLSO for sustaining its mission of empowering women and strengthening families over the past 25 years. He described the silver jubilee edition as both a celebration of legacy and a renewal of purpose.

“Over the past few days, we have not only celebrated a legacy, we have renewed a movement. We have reflected on 25 years of purpose, passion, and progress. Together, we have envisioned the next generation of women who will carry this legacy forward,” he said.

He noted that what began as a gathering of women with shared values had grown into “a force that uplifts families, transforms communities, and shapes policy conversations across Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu urged participants to take the spirit of COWLSO back to their communities by mentoring others and leading with compassion. He also paid tribute to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, who revitalised COWLSO during her tenure as Lagos First Lady, and praised the current Chairperson, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for sustaining and expanding the vision.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of COWLSO and First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, expressed gratitude to God and all participants for the successful hosting of the 25th edition themed “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation.”

She described the conference as a celebration of women’s strength and resilience, saying it had provided participants with valuable insights and renewed purpose to drive positive change.

“Our interactions over the past three days have once again shown that when women come together with passion and focus, the results are always inspiring,” she said. “The raffle draw winners remind us that every woman’s dream is valid and achievable.”

Dr. Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the efforts of the Conference Planning Committee led by Dr. (Mrs.) Olayemi Oke-Osanyitolu, as well as development partners, sponsors, and the media for their support in delivering a successful Silver Jubilee edition.

She charged participants to sustain the spirit of COWLSO by promoting leadership, compassion, and service within their communities. “Let us go forth as ambassadors of COWLSO’s Visionary Legacy, inspiring others and transforming our communities in ways that truly reflect the spirit of this Silver Jubilee,” she said.

The grand finale featured a gala night filled with music, dance, and camaraderie, marking a joyful close to three days of inspiration, mentorship, and empowerment.

In her vote of thanks, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, appreciated all who contributed to the success of the conference and urged participants to uphold its ideals by building stronger and healthier communities across Lagos State.