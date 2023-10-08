COWLSO NWC: Sanwo-Olu calls for active participation of women, youths

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged women and youths to participate actively in this year’s National Women’s Conference, saying that the Conference is specifically designed towards influencing participants for positive outcomes in the society. Sanwo-Olu gave this charge while leading members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on a road walk/ awareness campaign held at Epe Division, as part of Pre-Conference activities for the 23rd National Women’s Conference scheduled to hold from October 17 to 19.

She emphasized that this year’s conference themed “Unleash your Potentials” is a platform that brings together women from all walks of life to learn and share knowledge on topical issues affecting women in the society, noting that this forum will further educate and inform them to be better ambassadors in their various communities. She said: “We have various distinguished facilitators and personalities coming to talk to our women on issues such as empowerment, food security, education, family, lifestyle, cybersecurity, utilising technology, among other critical topics.”

Sanwo-Olu said participants could join physically or virtually and can register via the link www. COWLSO.org.ng She encouraged the youth to maximize the virtual platform as it is more convenient for them to access technology in a bid to gain from the wealth of knowledge proposed for the Conference. The First Lady also stated that the conference is an avenue to enlighten women and youths on the various happenings and current trends such as food security, eco friendliness and cyber security is which is very rampant now, out of pocket expenses and the health insurance scheme provided by the state government and how it can be utilized effectively for themselves and families.