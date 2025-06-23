Cowed People, Cowed Nation

Share

As a kid, back in the 1970s, a recurring fantasy of mine was how I could one day join the contingent of some Fulani herdsman and his flock as they trekked North-South and then South-North, no compass but never getting lost as they wandered the bushes, forests and savannahs.

How did they even cross the rivers?! It was the dream adventure I wanted to experience, no matter how briefly. It never happened of course. But the Fulani herdsman’s life, to my then little mind, was the epitome of cowboy glamour, not to mention gallantry.

The multi-coloured garments on the men’s skinny frames, the sometimes elaborate hairdo and make up the men had on, their skilful prodding and leading of animals much bigger than they themselves, animals not always predictable by the way, these made me a fan. It didn’t hurt my sweet tooth that they usually would barter their ‘wara’ (cheese) for their other practical needs as they prepared to move on to other locations.

Today, the herdsmen do not evoke any such fervid fan boy feelings. With millions of Nigerians having been at the receiving end of their devilry, it’s difficult to see many who have good things to say about them. It started when they tested what would eventually become their habitual overrun of people’s farms and homesteads.

They expected push back one way or another. But seeing as that didn’t come from the victims or the government to which the victims had outsourced their safety and security, the herdsmen, over time, graduated to full blown banditry inclusive of kidnapping, land grabbing and killing of victims, and this, all over the country.

The news of Fulani herdsmen mayhem has become somewhat monotonous especially on social media where real time documentation is done that captures the atrocities as they are committed. The mainstream media tend to hold back on such reports, understandably, maybe, considering the fear factor the feudal system dangles on their businesses like the sword of Damocles.

This write up is in no way an alarmist squeal except of course in the ears of the seeno-evil defenders of government’s pussyfoot- ing and the oligarchy machinations working behind the scenes to frustrate the aspirations of the Nigerian citizenry.

The insidious need of these deluded ‘defenders’ for propulsion to Olympian heights in a country where citizens lay flattened by relentless poverty and abandonment is not altogether a mystery. They would rather, again understandably, the sweet carrot than the hard stick with which the majority makes do.

But away from the nuisance of the hirelings, it is indefensible, incomprehensible in fact, that a particular strand of an ethnic group is spilling blood all over Nigeria and people are frozen in fright.

Everywhere. And rather than deal it the sledgehammer it deserves, Aso Rock looks to be deeply immersed in the cocktail of clandestine effort by shadowy individuals and organisations invested in ensuring that a coordinated resistance to this bloodshed is muffled.

In what had seemed at the time like a last-ditch effort to stop the herdsmen advance down south, the Southwest states, bloodied by the incessant harassment of their citizens by herdsmen, set up Amotekun, under the leadership of the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu. As was expected, governors from the North, APC governors especially, resisted it, encouraging the Federal Government under Muhammadu Buhari to declare the organisation illegal.

And as was hardly surprising, the then Attorney General, Shehu Malami, did declare Amotekun illegal. No need verifying, but their version of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, one must add, declares illegal, any effort by yourself to protect yourself in your own country!

With further horse trading and not to for- get Sunday Igboho’s strategically deployed ‘nuisance value’, some kind of compromise was reached but even then, it is clear that the Amotekun that operates today does so with far less latitude than its founders intended at its conception.

It’s been calculatedly declawed to discourage other regions from giving theirs (whenever they set up their own versions), too much firepower, literally. The more docile the watchdog the better, that being the thinking from the chilly summit of Aso Rock.

Amotekun left governors of the restive South East no excuse but to come up with Ebubeagu. Launched in Owerri in April 2021 and headquartered in Enugu, its success, with regard to meeting its remit, is blowing this way and that way, in the heady winds…

But a month before the formation of Ebube Agu, in May 2021, to be exact, all the governors from the southern part of Nigeria met to communally decry the deteriorating security situ- ation and to make suggestions for improved security nationwide.

A huge plank of their suggestion was for the ban on open grazing which had been identified as a strong exacerbator of insecurity in each of the states of southern, not to mention all of, Nigeria. The event was a colourful and emotive media event. All gestures and deft playmanship from veteran exhibitors adept at playing to Nigeria’s public gallery.

The one solid character who, not being a southerner, could not be part of the security summit referenced above, but who stood firm and went blow for blow against the presidency, was the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom. Whatever else may be his weaknesses; history will remember his courageous one-man resistance against the herdsmen-inclined government of Buhari, leading to his promulgating, in 2017, the ban on open grazing in Benue State.

A serious government at the centre would have seen this for the courageous act that it was: an effort at preserving the productive capacity of a state widely acclaimed as the nation’s food basket and with proven capacity for massive production of crops like oranges, yams, mangoes, sweet potatoes, cassava, soya bean, guinea corn, flax, sesame, rice, groundnuts and palm fruits, amongst others.

Share