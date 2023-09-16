COWA Provides Financial Aid To Families Of Deceased Customs Officers

The Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA) has pledged its commitment to helping the families of officers who passed away while serving.

The group also disclosed its intentions to provide 1,200 wives of customs officials with the necessary resources to be self-sufficient by 2024.

The COWA announced this on Friday after paying a courtesy call to the Nigeria Customs office in Idi Iroko, Ogun State, and the Ogun Area Command.

Speaking on its achievement, COWA President, Kikelomo Adeniyi said the association has started a number of projects intended to improve the lives of the association’s members and support the families of slain officers.

She, however, pointed out that in addition to the spouses, their children would also gain from adequate education and training.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the association is working on starting the COWA Nursery and Primary School, and COWA Secondary School to enable us to provide good, qualitative, and affordable education to our children, and reduce the financial burden on Customs officers who pay exorbitant fees to educate their children in private schools.

She added, “Our focus in this regard is to provide educational support and scholarships to the children through the payment of school fees, and vocational empowerment of the bereaved wives to make them self-reliant.

“I want to appeal for financial support for these programs from our husbands and heads of households. We assure them of prudence and accountability in managing the resources.

“I will also urge all officers from the rank of ASC II to allow their wives to join COWA and encourage them to participate in the activities of the association.”

The association, however, gave souvenirs, which include food items, to eleven wives, who lost their husbands in service.