COWA Partners Sokoto In Women Empowerment, Vaccination Campaigns

The National President of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, has sought collaboration with the Sokoto State Government to empower widows of deceased Customs officers and ensure they participate in polio vaccination and measles rubella immunisation.

Adeniyi stated that this is necessary for the future of their children. She noted that impacting the lives of Customs officers’ wives and their communities is the association’s daily routine nationwide.

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, comprising Sokoto and Zamfara states, has been empowering the lives of widows of Customs officers who lost their husbands while on active service. The widows were handed items to work with and sustain themselves.