COWA Launches Illela Green Border Initiative

The President of the Nigerian Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) and wife of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, has launched a comprehensive empowerment programme under the Illela Green Border Sustainability Initiative, aimed at improving the livelihoods of widows and vulnerable women in Nigeria’s border communities.

Speaking during her visit to the Illela Border Command in Sokoto State, Mrs. Adeniyi said the initiative seeks to strengthen women’s economic independence, promote family welfare, and advance child health.

She urged women to become active contributors to national development by engaging in productive ventures that can sustain their families and reduce dependency.

“Women must see themselves as partners in nation-building. By starting small businesses from home, they can contribute meaningfully to household income and community development,” she stated.

Mrs. Adeniyi also underscored the importance of the National Immunization Campaign against Measles-Rubella and other childhood diseases, describing immunization as both a moral and social responsibility essential to safeguarding the nation’s future.

Reaffirming COWA’s mission, she highlighted the Association’s ongoing efforts to support women through vocational training, distribution of grinding and sewing machines, and financial assistance, all aimed at fostering self-reliance among Customs families and other women nationwide.

During a courtesy visit to the Wife of the Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, Mrs. Adeniyi announced that COWA is currently constructing a multi-purpose Skills Acquisition Centre in Abuja.

According to her, the centre will serve as a national hub for vocational education and entrepreneurship, equipping thousands of women with income-generating skills to promote inclusive growth.

Mrs. Adeniyi also called for stronger collaboration between COWA and the Sokoto State Government, particularly the Office of the First Lady, to advance programmes that promote women’s empowerment, family welfare, and environmental sustainability in border areas.

In her remarks, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu commended Mrs. Adeniyi’s vision and described the Illela Green Border Initiative as a transformative model for grassroots empowerment.

She pledged continued support for women in the state through access to startup capital, skills training, and business tools, and presented a souvenir to Mrs. Adeniyi in recognition of her advocacy for women’s empowerment, family health, and sustainable livelihoods.

The visit to Sokoto forms part of COWA’s nationwide outreach to strengthen the social and economic resilience of families in Customs border communities, a reflection of the Association’s commitment to building stronger families, healthier children, and a more sustainable future.