COVID-19 Stimulus: FG Reimburses States, FCT With N210.2BN

Three years after a major economic disruption caused by COVID-19, the Federal Government has reimbursed 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a total sum of N210.2 billion under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

The programme had been restructured in May 2023 with its timeline extended by 12 months to close on June 30, 2024. Disbursement documents from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning sighted by New Telegraph showed Zamfara state got the highest re- imbursement of N15.5 billion, Nasarawa, N15.2billion, Lagos, N5.3 billion, Kogi, N698.3 million, Benue, N370.8 million, and FCT, N3.4 billion. Other states are Kastina, N3.2 billion, Kebbi, N9.2 billion, Kwara, N5.1 billion, Niger, N15.2 billion;

Ogun, N2.012 billion, Sokoto, N11.6 billion and Rivers, N6.7 billion. All NG-CARES programme recorded two rounds of assessments. All states, including the FCT had been reimbursed accordingly leaving only Imo State that is yet to be reimbursed due to the state’s inability to provide verifiable result.

NG-CARES is multi-sectoral, designed basically to provide immediate relief to the vulnerable and poor Nigerians, smallholder farmers and MSEs that were adversely affected by the pandemic that struck Nigeria in 2020 lasting into 2023.