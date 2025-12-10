COVID-19: Reps Order Suspension Of Deductions On Loans

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, and the Federal Ministry of Finance, to immediately suspend all deductions on COVID-19 intervention loans.

The lawmakers also advised the Federal Government ofin collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Federal Ministry of Finance, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to grant total waiver on the outstanding COVID-19 intervention loans owed by vulnerable households and micro-businesses, in recognition of their inability to repay under current harsh economic conditions.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Hon. Saudi Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger) at plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to restructure repayment terms for SMEs by extending moratoriums, reducing interest rates, and spreading repayment over longer timelines, in order to safeguard jobs and prevent business collapse.

It also directed the House Committees on Banking Regulations, Finance and Poverty Alleviation to liaise with the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Federal Ministry of Finance, SMEDAN, and NIRSAL Microfinance Bank to ensure transparent, equitable, and efficient implementation of the waiver and restructuring framework.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Abdullahi informed that the federal government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, introduced the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) during the pandemic, disbursing ₦419.42 billion to households, micro, small, and medium enterprises to cushion the devastating socioeconomic impact of the global lockdown.

He noted that the programme reached 792,936 beneficiaries nationwide; 674,972 households and 117,964 small businesses with women accounting for 45% of beneficiaries (about 330,128 women supported with ₦159.21 billion).

He said the TCF was credited with creating or sustaining about 1,585,872 jobs, underscoring its significant impact on livelihoods and enterprise stability during and after the pandemic.

The lawmaker, however, expressed concerns that as at September 2023, ₦261.07 billion (about 62%) of the loans remained unpaid, while ₦378.03 billion was classified as outstanding reflecting widespread inability to repay among vulnerable households and micro-enterprises.

“Further concerned that recent CBN surveys show rising default rates across household and enterprise lending in Q4 2024 and Q2 2025, driven by inflation above 24%, severe food insecurity, loss of purchasing power, business closures, and shrinking household incomes.

“Believes that despite the high default figures reported in 2023, substantial recoveries have been made through the unplanned automatic deductions from beneficiaries’ bank accounts between late 2023 and December 2025.

“This suggests that the current outstanding exposure may be significantly lower and therefore fiscally manageable for a structured waiver;

“Recognizes that the COVID-19 TCF was fundamentally a survival support loan, not a conventional business facility as many households used the funds for essential needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, and school fees during the lockdown, making repayment unrealistic for those who have not recovered economically.

“Also acknowledges that Nigeria has a strong domestic precedent of leniency in the Anchor Borrowers Programme, where despite its commercial nature and a default rate exceeding 50%, the Federal Government has repeatedly provided restructuring and partial waivers.

“Further recalls that loan waivers for pandemic-era support align with international best practices; countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, South Africa, and India forgave or waived significant portions of their COVID-19 relief loans or adopted extended moratoriums, recognising the humanitarian context of the pandemic.

“Worried that continued automatic debits and aggressive recoveries are inflicting severe hardship on vulnerable Nigerians, risking the collapse of small businesses, worsening unemployment, and heightening social instability”.

The.motion was unanimously adopted.