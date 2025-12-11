Covid-19: Reps Order Suspension Of Deductions On Loans

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, and the Federal Ministry of Finance, to immediately suspend all deductions on COVID-19 intervention loans.

The lawmakers also advised the federal government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Federal Ministry of Finance, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to grant total waiver on the outstanding COVID-19 intervention loans owed by vulnerable households and micro-businesses, in recognition of their inability to repay under current harsh economic conditions.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Hon. Saudi Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger) at plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to restructure repayment terms for SMEs by extending moratoriums, reducing interest rates, and spreading repayment over longer timelines, in order to safeguard jobs and prevent business collapse.

It also directed the House Committees on Banking Regulations, Finance and Poverty Alleviation to liaise with the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Federal Ministry of Finance, SMEDAN, and NIRSAL Microfinance Bank to ensure transparent, equitable, and efficient implementation of the waiver and restructuring framework.

Presenting the motion, Abdullahi informed that the federal government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, introduced the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) during the pandemic, disbursing N419.42 billion to households, micro, small, and medium enterprises to cushion the devastating socioeconomic impact of the global lockdown.