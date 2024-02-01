COVID-19: Reps Order Federal Fire Service To Refund N1.48Bn

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has ordered the Federal Fire Service to refund N1.484 billion within seven days to the Federal Government for the unaccounted intervention funds it received for the COVID-19 epidemic. The committee, led by Hon. Bamidele Salam, issued the directive when the FFS, for the umpteenth time, failed to honour its invitation to appear and explain how it expended the funds.

Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Jeremiah Umar, had moved a motion for the refund of the amount saying that: “So many other agencies have appeared before this committee, and the investigation is ongoing. I don’t see any reason why the Fire Service will ignore a committee like this.” The lawmaker stated that since the Service has not appeared to explain what the money was spent for, it should refund it to the coffers of the federation.

While ruling on the motion, Hon Salam, stressed that the Fire Service must make the refund of the sum of N1.484 billion it collected as COVID-19 intervention fund in 2020/2021, and submit evidence of the refund within seven days while the other affected agencies would be invited once for the last chance to make appearance Similarly, the committee issued fresh invitations to other defaulting ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to appear and explain various queries standing against them from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation on billions of naira allocated to them during COVID-19 as intervention funds The affected MDAs are: Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security – N50.5 billion; Office of the Accountant General of the Federation – N33 billion; Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, through the National Centre for Women Develop- ment -N625 million; National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) -N25 billion, and the Federal Ministry of Health – N10 billion.