COVID-19: Reps Decry Industry Ministry’s Defence On Alleged Mismanagement Of N75bn

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday queried the insufficient documents submitted by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments on the alleged mismanagement of N75 billion allocated to it as COVID-19 intervention funds by the federal government.

Recall that the committee at its last sitting ordered the ministry’s immediate past and incumbent permanent secretaries to jointly refund the sum of N75 billion allocated to it as COVID-19 intervention funds after the refusal of officials of the ministry to appear before it.

Consequently, the incumbent permanent secretary, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi appeared before the committee on Monday but said that he only assumed office at the ministry on the 21st of January this year.

He apologised for the inability of the ministry to appear before the committee three consecutive times to defend the expendables as requested.

His presentation, however, did not go down well with one of the committee members, Hon Bassey Akiba, who submitted that a decision had been taken on the matter.

Following the observation, the Chairman Of the Committee l, Hon. Bamidele Salam said, “Honourable colleagues, why I even allowed them to come at all was because, at times in this assignment, we have to look for a way of balancing interest.

“When the permanent secretary reached out to me and he told me he was barely a week in office, that was about two weeks ago and that he was hearing the matter for the very first time, even though I know by practice, he inherits all liabilities and assets and I thought on human consideration we should give him the benefit of the doubt, to come here and if he is able to convince the committee to listen to him, we listen to him.

“But like the chairman of the rules committee said, by our rule, when a motion has been taken and carried, there has to be a motion to rescind such a resolution. It is only when the motion is carried that we can review the decision”.

Consequently, the lawmakers unanimously resolved to allow the ministry to resubmit complete documents within 7 days and ordered that the Managing Director of the Bank Of Industry be available in person on the next hearing date for the defence of the query.