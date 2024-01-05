COVID-19: FG Intensifies Move To Recover Intervention Loans

Three years after the devastating Coronavirus negatively impacted the global community, the Federal Government has set in motion mechanisms to recover loans given out during the period to cushion the effects. To this end, it reminded beneficiaries on Thursday that the facility and other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions administered by NIRSAL Microfinance Bank were repayable as they were not grants.

The clarification came on the heels of ongoing loan recovery by the microfinance bank, an exercise said to have jolted several beneficiaries. The recovery is being carried out using Global Standing Instruction (GSI) (at source deduction) from the beneficiary’s accounts. Head, Corporate Communications, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Hajiya Halimatu Omar, unequivocally reiterated that COVID 19 loan and other facilities were loans not grants. She said: ” In response to recent speculations among beneficiaries, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank would like to reiterate that the Central Bank of a Nigeria (CBN) intervention facilities administered by NMFB were not grants, contrary to some assertions.

“The bank has consistently maintained direct communication with beneficiaries, refuting claims of intermediaries/agents representing the bank. “The loans provided at various intervals were strictly intervention loans tailored for diverse purposes determined by the CBN, including the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), popularly known as the Covid-19 loan due to its timing as an initiative aimed at mitigating the pandemic’s impact, sustain businesses, and bolster the economy.” Acknowledging the recent challenges in loan re- covery, the bank launched a proactive recovery campaign via its social media platforms.

Despite offering an additional year to the initial one-year moratorium, the bank noted that numerous borrowers defaulted on re-payment schedules. Hence, heightened efforts are being made to remind them, through text messages, of the repercussions of default. Addressing concerns raised in a recent publication, the bank urged beneficiaries to identify and report individuals who purportedly acted as “agents” of the bank to the appropriate authorities. report similar cases.

GSI represents one legal recourse for the bank in loan recovery, as authorized by the Central Bank of Nigeria. This policy empowers banks to debit accounts in other banks to settle defaults. “Beneficiaries with genuine concerns about re-payment are encouraged to approach the bank for evaluation and further discussion regarding their loan status. The bank’s website hosts valuable information to facilitate smooth repayment of the loans.