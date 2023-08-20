Covering Your Spouse’s Inadequacies

As I said in my article last week, human beings are bound to make mistakes. The only perfect being is the Holy Spirit. The woman at Shunem could have decided to insult her husband, hurled all manner of abuses on him, told the whole community how foolish, unreasonable, irresponsible and uncaring her husband was. How nonchalant he was about the life of his son. She rather covered the inadequacies of her husband, guess what?

She did not even tell Elisha how her husband reacted when she told him that their son was ill. I am quite sure that if it were some women, they would have narrated to the man of God what their husband did. We were not told she even told her family neither did she report the man to his family, she just wanted the problem solved.

That was her primary goal and not to be discussing how wicked and bad her husband was. Little wonder the Bible referred to her as a “great woman” In the same vein, you might have a husband who talks foolishly, who gets angry easily, who does not know how to show love, who does not know how to tell you romantic words, who makes grammatical errors, who does not buy anything for you, who does not remember your birthdays, who does not assist you in the kitchen and in doing other house chores, who does not know how to care for his wife and children etc

My message to you as the wife today is that do not go about telling family members, friends, church members, co-worker, etc about your husband’s inadequacies. Learn to cover him up. You are not trying to be fake or pretentious about the fact that he has some areas of inadequacies.

You are only trying to make him better and make him become a changed person. Be wise. Every human being has an area of incompleteness or inadequacies. This is very normal, we should understand that part of what makes us humans is the assurance of our natural state of inadequacies. I said natural because, there is nobody that i know or heard of who prayed for him/herself to have some inadequacies in certain areas of his or her life.

Just as nobody is schooled on how to steal and tell lies or fornicate or quarrel or keep malice, that is how our inadequacies just show up naturally based on certain condition and circumstances that we are exposed to. Wives are humans and it therefore follows that they must have some inadequacies.

It might be that she does not tidy the home well or she does not dress cutely as you want or she is not a romantically active person, she does not remember your birthdays or wedding anniversary or cook a particular meal well, or does not know how to speak correct English or does not know how to manage money well or is not sexually adventurous or does not know how to sympathize or empathize well etc.

A wise husband is that man that covers his wife’s inadequacies in the presence of people. A wise husband is that man who does not go about broadcasting to everybody in the street or in the neighborhood his wife’s inadequacies or short comings.

I have not said husbands should pretend as if those inadequacies are not there, I have only said that you should help your wife become better in the area she is inadequate. As you do this and she grows to become better in that particular area, she will love you more and show you gratitude.