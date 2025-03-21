Coventry Beats Coe To Become IOC President

Share

A new Sheriff is in town as Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister, Kirsty Coventry, beats favourite, World Athletics boss, Lord Coe, to the top position at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), after she was elected yesterday, becoming the first woman, first African and the youngest to take up such a position.

Lord Coe was the favourite going into the election, as all eyes were on the WA boss ahead of the election in Greece, but the 41-year-old former swimmer, who won two Olympic gold medals, secured an absolute majority in the first round of voting, as she replaces German Thomas Bach – who had held the role since 2013.

Coventry, who already sits on the IOC Executive Board, is the 10th person to hold the highest office in sport and be in post for at least the next eight years.

Coventry has won seven of Zimbabwe’s eight Olympic medals – including gold in the 200m backstroke at both the 2004 and 2008 Games.

