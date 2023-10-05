Covenant Varsity Alumni Rewards 2023 Graduates

The Covenant University Alumni Association (CUALA) have awarded cash rewards worth N2.6 million to exceptional graduating students of Covenant University in 20 categories.

The award categories featured academic and non-academic awards including best graduating students across several courses and leadership, entrepreneurship, community service, social action and more.

Some of the award recipients include Teniola Morinsola Faith and Ododo Moses Elijah who won a total of N1,150,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Teniola Morinsola Faith won three academic awards as the Best Graduating Student (Overall) in Accounting, Best Graduating Student in Accounting (Female) & Best Graduating Student in the College of Management and Social Sciences.

Ododo Moses Elijah, who won an academic award as the Best Graduating Student (Male) in Accounting and two non-academic awards for leadership and social action/development, expressed how thrilled he was to join the Alumni Association and said he was grateful to the award sponsors and for the motivation to do more.

Speaking about the awards, Kemi Onabanjo-Joseph, the President of CUALA said: “The annual CUALA Alumni Awards remain an opportunity to give back to our alma mater and reward academic and non-academic excellence in the graduating class.

“It is also a platform to inspire current students to strive to be better. We are so delighted to have had the highest volume and value of awards so far, and look forward to doubling those numbers next year.”

The Student Council chairman, Victor Egbadon, thanked the Alumni Association on behalf of the 18th graduating set of Covenant University for the awards and expressed how pleased he was to see the Alumni’s commitment to the graduating class.

Onabanjo-Joseph also expressed gratitude to members of the association for their generous support and for sponsoring the awards. She called on organisations who would be interested in offering non-cash rewards such as job/internship opportunities, business grants and more to the graduating students.