Covenant University’s Global Rankings, A Historic Feat Of Academic Excellence – NSCEA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA) has described as a historic feat of academic excellence, the ranking of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024.

The university, which was a new entrant, was ranked 1051-1100 out of 1,403 universities from 95 countries/regions.

By the ranking, Covenant was ranked 2nd among the 3 Nigerian Universities ranked, and 32 out of 43 in Africa.

The Secretary General, Elders’ Council, NSCEA, Bishop Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the ranking was a remarkable achievement in the latest global university rankings, which she said solidified the position of the university as a leading institution for academic excellence.

She said: “We at NSCEA are thrilled to see Covenant University, a private Christian university in Nigeria’s dedication to quality education and research recognized on the world stage.

“This achievement is a testament to the university’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and change-makers by the special grace of God.

“Covenant University’s world ranking is a result of its unwavering focus on academic excellence, innovative research initiatives, exceptional faculty and staff as well as state-of-the-art facilities.

“We therefore encourage other Nigerian universities to emulate Covenant University’s exemplary standards, towards striving for global recognition.

“Once again, NSCEA celebrates Covenant University’s achievement in 2024, recognizing its significant contribution to Nigeria’s educational landscape and we pray for its continued success and excellence.

“Congratulations to Bishop David Oyedepo and the entire Living faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) family and the Christian community in Nigeria. More grace your lordship and as your days so shall your strength continue to be! We say, forward ever and backward never to Convent University in Jesus Christ mighty and precious name. Amen.”

Covenant University’s Covenant News reports titled: “Covenant University Ranks in QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, had announced the ranking.

“There are three categories to QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance. Covenant ranked globally 273 in Governance, 891 in Environmental Impact (but 409 in the Environmental Sustainability sub-category) and 1001+ in Social Impact.

“The University’s impressive ranking in the Governance category with an overall score of 81.7% is significant as it validates our core niche in leadership development as well as a pointer to the anticipated success of the proposed postgraduate programme in Leadership.”

A similar report further explains that, “Covenant University (CU) has been listed as Nigeria’s overall best university in Times Higher Education (THE) 2024 Rankings globally.

The statement explained the Times Higher Education World Rankings is a comprehensive global ranking of universities published annually.

It added that the 2024 rankings include 1,907 universities across 108 countries and regions. Covenant University which is Nigeria’s highest-ranking institution on the 2024 list fell within the 8001-1000 global scale alongside the University of Ibadan (UI).

According to it, the ratings were done based on 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

It said: “This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

“The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks. Stanford University moves up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth.

“The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbs up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slips to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.”

