Covenant University Emerges Best University In Nigeria

The Covenant University has emerged as the best university in Nigeria, according to Times Higher Education 2024 World Universities rankings across 108 countries.

Convenant University secured the top ranking in Nigeria alongside the University of Ibadan (UI), the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Analysis of the latest ranking showed that Covenant University is among the top 1,000 universities in the world placed within the global 801-1000 range but ranked first in Nigeria.

In the latest release, 15 universities in Nigeria made the list, with Covenant University getting the top spot followed by UI, while FUTA and UNILAG, respectively took the third and fourth positions.

The University of Oxford topped the rating for the eighth year in a row, while other universities in the top five have experienced a change in their rankings.

Globally, the University of Cape Town is the highest-ranking African university on the list at 167. Harvard University drops to fourth while Stanford University advances to second place. Over 134 million citations from 16.5 million academic publications were evaluated for this year’s ranking, which also includes responses from 68,402 researchers worldwide. According to The Times Higher Education, they gathered 411,789 data points overall from more than 2,673 universities that provided data. TOP RANKING NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES. 1 Covenant University 2 University of Ibadan 3 Federal Univ of Tech, Akure 4 University of Lagos 5 Bayero University 6 University of Ilorin 7 University of Nigeria, Nsukka 8 Afe Babalola University 9 University of Benin 10 Federal Univ of Agric, Abk 11 Ladoke Akintola Uni of Tech 12 Lagos State University 13 Nnamdi Azikiwe University 14 Obafemi Awolowo University 15 University of Port Harcourt