Covenant, MAAUN Ranked First, Second Best Private Varsities In Nigeria

Share

The 2025 AD Scientific Index ranking has ranked Covenant University Ota as the best private university in Nigeria followed by Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), which emerged second best.

According to the ranking published on the website of AD Scientific, titled: ‘Africa 450 Private Universities Rankings 2025’, Covenant University was ranked first and American University in Cairo was ranked 2nd with Mohammed VI Polytechnic of Morocco coming 3rd with MAAUN as the 4th in the African category.

The ‘AD Scientific Index’ said the university rankings don’t only show the areas in which a university is best or focused but also reflect the results of the institutions’ scientific recruitment policies.

The statement said: “This feature reveals the ability of institutions to attract successful scientists and the ability of institutions to promote advances and retain scientists.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

