Courtyard Garden Ideas – 5 Amazing Ways To Create A Hidden Paradise

Courtyard garden ideas are often a hidden gem when it comes to garden design. Yes, they might be small, but they can be beautiful suntraps and places in which to escape.

A courtyard garden is often described as ‘a flat space, with walls around it’, which already doesn’t sound like the most inspiring small garden idea to work with. But while your space might be overlooked by neighboring walls, it can be a space where shady-loving plants thrive, and you can be creative with your choice of landscaping, furniture, and decorative touches when considering courtyard garden ideas.

Here are 5 amazing courtyards ideas you can use to set up your small space

Clad your courtyard’s walls

Update tired brick with wooden cladding, giving your courtyard garden a contemporary feel. Place large planters in front, which can be filled with perennials for colour. If your courtyard feels gloomy in the evenings, then simple spots will create an ambient glow.

Space-saving bistro furniture is the best garden furniture choice for a courtyard. Choose compact chairs that are comfortable enough to double as loungers, adding a cushion or two if needed.

Build a sofa area

It is important to be smart about space when considering how to plan a small garden space like a courtyard.

A good place to start is thinking about built in seating. Use the same brick as the walls surrounding your courtyard to build a corner sofa which can be dressed in cushions.

Build such a sofa slightly higher than normal, allowing you to move a garden table and chairs in to create an informal dining space. Use overhanging trees as a natural sunshade, while clematis will add pops of colour once in bloom.

Treat as an outdoor living room

Plan a courtyard like a living room, adding an outdoor fireplace and sofa. Choose a rendered fireplace wall design that can be painted a feature colour, even adding niches for display.

For flooring, use paving to create a pattern, mimicking a rug, while planting provides the ‘fourth’ wall to this newly created cossy outdoor room.

Add a classic bench

Even the smallest of courtyards or side-returns can become a welcoming retreat. Try a traditional bench, which you can style with fun outdoor cushions, echoing your planting scheme for a coherent look.

Make use of the walls with trellis and hanging baskets they are the perfect planting solution for small patio ideas as you won’t lose valuable floor space.

A large lantern will give your courtyard a cossy glow, just turn off any internal lights to appreciate it fully come sundown.

Render for a contemporary setting

White walls will instantly make a courtyard garden feel bright and contemporary think of a courtyard at a boutique hotel for inspiration, adding chic black rattan-effect furniture with white cushions.

Introduce some garden lighting ideas into the space; down lighters will help create a welcoming mood for an evening glass of wine, while potted bay trees and a planter of seasonal bedding plants soften the monochrome feel.