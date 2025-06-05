Courts Summon Akpabio, Nwaebony Over Sexual Harassment, Defamation Claim

Share

In a significant legal development with far-reaching political implications, two separate divisions of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court have issued summonses to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Chief Whip Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over serious allegations, including sexual harassment, defamation, and violation of fundamental rights filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

In suit no. FCT/HC/CV/754/2025, Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi granted leave for Akpoti-Uduaghan to serve Senate President Akpabio both in his personal and official capacity.

The court also directed that the Senior Legislative Aide to Akpabio, Mfon Patrick, and the Clerk of the National Assembly be duly served with court processes.

Justice Kutigi fixed June 9 for the report of service following the granting of motion no. M/6603/2025, moved by U.J. Udoh, counsel to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The motion was supported by a six-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Hamzat Mogaji, litigation manager at Victor Giwa & Associates.

In a parallel case, Justice A.O. Otaluka, presiding over suit no. FCT/HC/CV/1359/25, granted leave for Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi to be served via substituted means.

The motion, dated May 10, was backed by an eight-paragraph affidavit and moved by Michael J. Numa, SAN, lead counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan. The court adjourned the matter to June 25 for the report of service.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a ₦5 billion defamation suit against Nwaebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North Central, following statements made during a live interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on March 6.

In the interview, Nwaebonyi allegedly referred to the senator as a “gold digger,” “habitual liar,” and “habitual blackmailer,” claiming she had six children with different men and was married under duress.

Her legal team asserts these comments were false, malicious, and intended to tarnish her reputation.

According to court filings, the defamatory remarks were aimed at undermining her credibility and justifying her recent suspension from the Senate.

In addition to the defamation claims, Akpoti-Uduaghan has also accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit further alleges that Akpabio’s senior aide defamed her character, with the senator seeking a staggering ₦100 billion in general damages and ₦300 million in legal costs.

The lawsuits follow Akpoti-Uduaghan’s controversial suspension from the Senate, reportedly for gross misconduct linked to a seating arrangement dispute with Senate President Akpabio.

The senator, however, insists her suspension is retaliatory, linked directly to her sexual harassment claims against the Senate leadership.

She is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Nwaebonyi and any associates from publishing further defamatory content about her.

