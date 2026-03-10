Courts May Face Rising Competition, Consumer Protection Cases – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere‑Ekun has warned that Nigerian courts may face a growing wave of complex market disputes as competition and consumer protection enforcement expands across the country.

Speaking at the opening of a strategic judicial training programme organised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) on Tuesday in Abuja, the CJN said the evolving nature of modern markets, digital technologies and new regulatory frameworks would likely increase the volume and complexity of cases before the courts.

The three-day training was designed to equip judges and sector regulators with deeper understanding of competition and consumer protection law under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

Kekere-Ekun said competition and consumer protection law had rapidly evolved into one of the most dynamic areas of legal practice globally, warning that Nigerian courts must prepare for more litigation arising from market disputes.

She said, “Across jurisdictions, competition and consumer protection law has rapidly evolved into one of the most dynamic and litigated fields of legal practice.

“From the increasing prevalence of greenwashing litigation, which exposes

regulatory gaps in industries such as fashion, travel, and retail, to regulatory challenges within digital markets and the rising demand for collective consumer redress through class actions, the global legal landscape is undergoing significant transformation These developments have important implications for the judiciary.

As the enforcement environment expands, courts may witness a substantial increase in the volume and complexity of cases arising from competition and consumer protection disputes.”

According to the Chief Justice, the development could further strain judicial dockets unless alternative dispute resolution mechanisms are strengthened.

She noted that although Section 146 of the Act allows administrative resolution of consumer complaints, it also permits consumers to approach courts directly without first exhausting regulatory remedies.

“This legislative design underscores the importance of judicial readiness to address disputes arising under the Act.”

The CJN added that Alternative Dispute Resolution and Online Dispute Resolution mechanisms could help reduce pressure on courts while improving access to justice for consumers.

She also warned that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital platforms were creating new legal challenges involving data exploitation, algorithmic manipulation of consumer choices and misleading online information.

“The proliferation of AI-driven systems is transforming markets in unprecedented ways. While these technologies offer immense benefits, they also introduce complex risks, including data exploitation, algorithmic manipulation of consumer choices and privacy infringements,” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said the judiciary would play a central role in shaping Nigeria’s competition law framework as the implementation of the FCCPA continues to evolve.

According to him, competition and consumer protection disputes often end up in court where legal principles governing markets are interpreted and clarified.

“Competition and consumer protection law often finds its most practical expression in the courtroom. It is there that the legal principles governing markets are tested, clarified and given authoritative interpretation.”

Bello noted that the FCCPA established a comprehensive national regime governing anti-competitive conduct, mergers and acquisitions review, consumer protection and market surveillance.

The FCCPC boss added that technological innovation, digital commerce and cross-border transactions were rapidly transforming market structures, creating new legal questions for regulators and courts.

“Modern markets operate in a rapidly changing environment. Technological innovation, digital commerce, cross-border transactions and increasingly complex corporate structures continue to reshape how markets function.”

He stressed that many disputes now involve complex economic evidence, market data and expert testimony, making continuous judicial education necessary.

“It is therefore important that judicial officers remain well equipped to approach these issues with clarity and confidence.”

According to Bello, the collaboration between the FCCPC and the NJI would help strengthen engagement between regulators and the judiciary and support the development of clear jurisprudence on competition and consumer protection in Nigeria.

He added that the programme would also expose participants to comparative international experiences that could help strengthen Nigeria’s regulatory and judicial frameworks.

“As Nigeria’s markets continue to evolve, the interaction between economic regulation and judicial oversight will become increasingly significant. The development of clear and principled jurisprudence in competition and consumer protection law will help shape market behaviour, strengthen investor confidence and protect the welfare of Nigerian consumers.”