Courts Jail 33 Internet Fraudsters In Oyo, Ogun

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of thirty-three (33) Internet fraudsters to various jail terms.

According to a release signed by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC, and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the convicts were jailed by Justices Ladiran Akintola, Adebukola Olajide and M.O. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan; Justice B.B. Adebowale of the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta and Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State. They were arraigned on one-count separate charges bordering on cybercrimes.

They are Amos Temitope Taiwo, Fatai Habeeb Mayowa, Lateef Aremu, Abiona Itunuoluwa Solomon, Olamijulo Abiodun Kayode, Abulele Endurance Ogbemudia, Owolade Shamsudeen Ayoola, Odesanya Micheal Adedimeji, Oyedele Isreal Sunday, John Timileyin Olasupo, Toriola Yusuf Alabi, Nafiu Wariz Ayomide, Adewale Adeyemi Fasasi Mumeen, Azeez Faruk Olanrewaju, Olamilekan Samuel Olonitola, Okeke Hycent Obinna, Quzeem Opeyemi Tajudeen, Theophilus Iroboudu Onoapor and Olanrewaju Muhammed Opeyemi.

Others are: Oladokun Abeeb Olaide, Precious Akinwale Balogun, Adebari Sodiq Wemimo, Ogunleye Ridwan Babatunde, Akinrinola Emmanuel Pelumi, Odigwe Victory Okwise, Seyitan David Ojo, Oyinwola Micheal Olakunle, Adewale Ibrahim Adegoke, Odenton Durojaiye Oluwaseyi, Opaleye Ramadan Olanrewaju, Tolulope Adedoyin Asekoni, Oyewole Gideon David and Asogbon Emmanuel Tobiloba.

The lone-count separate charge read: “That you, Opaleye Ramadan Olanrewaju ‘M’ on or about 4th February 2020, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud one Micheal via your Instagram account Catherine falsely represented yourself as Catherine a white woman from the United States of America which representation you knew to be false, thereby committed the offence of Personation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charge and consequently, Prosecution counsel tendered facts of the cases and indicting documents before the courts. They also prayed the courts to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

The Justices, having listened to the prayers of both parties, convicted and sentenced the defendants accordingly. Taiwo was sentenced to eighteen months imprisonment; Olasupo and Babatunde to one-year jail term each. Also, Aremu, Solomon, Adedimeji, Sunday, Alabi, Ayomide, Mumeen, Olanrewaju, Olonitola, Obinna, Tajudeen, Onoapor, Opeyemi, Wemimo, Pelumi, Okwise, Olakunle, Adegoke, Oluwaseyi, Olanrewaju, Asekoni, David and Tobiloba bagged six months community service each.

Furthermore, Mayowa was sentenced to eight months of community service while Kayode, Ogbemudia, Olaide, Balogun, and Ojo bagged three months of community service each, and Ayoola to two months of community service.

The courts ordered that the convicts restitute their various victims, and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria including eight exotic vehicles.

All 33 convicts had started their journey to the Correctional Centre when they were arrested in various locations in Oyo and Ogun states by operatives of the EFCC.