Courts Jail 32 Internet Fraudsters

Justices Ladiran Akintola, O.S. Adeyemi, K.B. Olawoyin, G.A. Sunmonu of the Oyo State High Court and Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, in Ibadan, Oyo State, have convicted and sentenced 32 persons to prison for fraud.

According to a release by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media of the commission, the convicts were prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on separate one-count charges bordering on impersonation, Internet-related offences.

The convicts are: Kolade Olayinka Akinlosotu, Adetoro Kolawole Jelili, Olatunji Opeyemi Matthew, Ehifowoju Kehinde Emmanuel, Basit Akorede Mustapha, Banjoko Olamide Oriyomi, Badmus Quazeem Damilola, Ikumapayi Olalekan Babajide, Muili Olamilekan Sodiq, Odususi Yemi Michael, Ashiru Adebola Ibrahim, Ayomide Olamide Ogidan, Fatusin Michael Abayomi, Omotosho Oluwapelumi James, Adewale Ibikunle Abdullahi, Ismail Ibrahim Friday, Adedara Ademola Ayobami and Ajayi Elijah Oladimeji.

