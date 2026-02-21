New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Court’s Decision Represents…

Court’s Decision Represents Rare Check On Trump’s Power

Donald Trump had been warning for months that a Supreme Court decision curtailing his ability to impose tariffs would be an “economic and national security disaster” with “catastrophic” consequences.

A six-justice majority of the Supreme Court, in ruling against the president today, didn’t care much about his concerns. Congress, not the president, has the power to impose tariffs, the justices held.

And nothing in the law that the president cited in his legal defence, the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, delegated such sweeping powers to Trump.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The court’s decision represents a rare check on this president’s broad use of executive authority. A majority of the justices over the past year have shown a willingness to allow Trump to press ahead with his agenda, particularly on immigration and reshaping the Federal Government, even as legal challenges work their way through the court system.

This case, considered on an expedited basis, slams the door on one such expansive use of presidential authority. With several other major cases involving controversial uses of executive power such as efforts to end birthright citizenship and to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor based on alleged improprieties this may not be Trump’s only setback in the coming months.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Dangote Hosts NNPC GCEO, Ojulari At Dangote Refinery⁩
Read Next

Suspect Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of Human Part In Oyo