Courtroom Collapse Of #EndBadGovernance Protesters ‘Scripted’ – IGP

Share

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has described the fainting of the six suspects in a Nigerian courtroom, just before their arraignment in the #EndBadGovernance protest case, as a “Deliberate and scripted” attempt to attract negative public attention.

Egbetokun disclosed this in response to the viral incident that reportedly occurred on Friday when 76 individuals, including a large number of minors, were presented in court and charged with offenses related to the protest, including terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony.

Speaking on the development, the Police IG in a statement dated November 1 and signed by Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, emphasized that the police quickly provided medical assistance to the individuals.

According to the IG, under Nigerian law, those who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are legally accountable for their actions, including younger individuals involved in serious offenses.

READ ALSO:

The police have been criticized for the treatment of the minors, who appeared malnourished in court.

Following the arraignment, each minor received bail set at N10 million.

This has however , sparked further domestic and international scrutiny.

Egbetokun defended the police’s handling of the case, stressing adherence to legal procedures and transparency.

In his statement, Egbetokun also urged citizens to avoid bias.

The IGP further assured the public of the police’s professionalism and dedication to upholding justice and human dignity.

This high-profile case has gained widespread attention, with advocates questioning the treatment of the minors and the severity of the charges.

The IGP’s statement signals the police’s intent to approach the matter with transparency while navigating public scrutiny.

Share

Please follow and like us: