Courtois Names Ex-Player Real Madrid Is Missing This Season

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has admitted that the Los Blancos miss former midfielder, Toni Kroos this season.

Recall that Courtois and Kroos played together from 2018 until the end of the 2023-24 season when the German called time on his professional career.

Kroos opted to retire from the sport following the Euro 2024 in Germany.

The former Bayern Munich star helped Real Madrid to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid have looked a different side at times this season without the calming presence of Kroos in midfield.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, Kroos said (via Madrid Xtra): “Toni Kroos always knew what to do. Left foot, right foot, he already knew before he received the ball where he would pass it.

“I think we miss him this year.”

